How to find Faraway Iron Ore in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Faraway Iron Ore in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is a material you must unlock as the first major upgrade for all Life Tools. However, you won't find the rare item in the starting area. Instead, you'll need to venture out to select high-level regions or progress the main story to a particular point. Either way, you'll have to start the search for this item at some point in time.

This article guides you to the best locations for mining the titular mineral.

How to locate Faraway Iron Ore in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Lulab Forest (Image via LEVEL5 || YouTube/@NotTheAverageGamerz)

As the name suggests, the titular item will be found inside Faraway Island. Specifically, the Lulab Forest area, where the Ore Deposits are located. You'll visit it during the third chapter of the campaign.

Ore Deposits will show up with the above-seen icons (Image via LEVEL5 || YouTube/@NotTheAverageGamerz)

Faraway Iron Ore in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time can also be found in Deposits at Ginormosia — specifically, Pettlewing Woods (above Greatgut Plains and Viridia Plateau) and Wingtip Valley (northern edge of Ginormosia). But note that the Ore Deposits will be around Level 20.

So visit it after some preparation and when you've significantly increased your Mining skill. Having a mount is also recommended since you'll enter Ginormosia from the south and will have to travel all the way to the other side.

Faraway Iron Ore in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time can also be purchased at specific vendors. Here are their locations:

The Material Shop at Alessa Farm - Faraway Island sells it for 80 Dosh a piece.

Marco's Shop at the Base Camp in the present time also has the item for 80 Dosh per unit.

That was all about obtaining the titular mineral in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.

