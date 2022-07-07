How to earn Rarity 10 Talismans in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has introduced a plethora of new weapons, armor, and features—just take a look at the new Followers system. Considering the Sunbreak expansion has sold over 2 million copies, it is clear that the new expansion is a hit among the community.

The popularity of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be attributed to the game's challenging yet rewarding progression system. In the game, players explore uncharted territories in a vibrant world, hunt down frightening creatures, carve them up for monster parts, and then craft new gear from the materials. Aside from weapons and armor, the Sunbreak expansion added talismans for the hunters to collect and improve their overall stats or reduce a few of their shortcomings.

However, the Sunbreak expansion didn’t just add new talismans. There is now a new way of melding talismans: Anima Melding and Reincarnation Melding. However, both have to be unlocked; after doing so, players can access some powerful items such as Rarity 10 Talismans in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak: How to obtain Rarity 10 Talismans

To obtain Rarity 10 Talismans in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, fans will have to beat the main campaign for the Sunbreak expansion. Once the credits roll, Rarity 10 Talismans will become available through Anima and Reincarnation Melding.

Of course, completing the main campaign for the Sunbreak expansion has its own prerequisites, such as reaching Master Rank 5 and defeating Gaismagorm. If all goes well, the creature will be defeated for good, and the player can finally obtain the Talismans.

Here’s a short step-by-step guide:

Step 1 : Reach Master Rank 5.

: Reach Master Rank 5. Step 2 : If you have any unfinished key quests, do them. You’ll unlock the Urgent Quest for Gaismagorm once all the key quests are completed.

: If you have any unfinished key quests, do them. You’ll unlock the Urgent Quest for Gaismagorm once all the key quests are completed. Step 3: After the credits roll, speak to Oboro the Merchant. He’ll let you in on the secret to the new melding techniques: Anima and Reincarnation Melding.

For returning players, Anima may seem familiar—and it should. It really isn’t any different than Wisp of Mystery, aside from costing double the Kamura Points. Similarly, Reincarnation Medling isn’t any different from Rebirth Medling; it just costs twice the Kamura Points. Thus, the cost is 200 and 1000 Kamura Points, respectively, for the new melding techniques.

Essentially, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players will have to make use of Anima Melding to create, at the very least, Rarity 8 Talismans. After accomplishing this, they can then use those new talismans to craft better talismans—hopefully—through Reincarnation Medling. In other words, hold onto all Master Rank materials because it may take a while.

