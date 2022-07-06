What are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has been in the hands of the community since the end of June and has even sold over two million copies so far. The new Sunbreak expansion opened up a new area to explore, monsters to stalk and hunt, a whole cast of new characters, additional gear, and brand new features like the Followers system.

Fortunately, the game is already optimized to run smoothly on the Nintendo Switch, but PC owners will need to match up their hardware to what is actually required to play the game.

These requirements are split into two categories, minimum and recommended. These two are the difference between playing Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and playing the game without having to fiddle with any in-game video settings, respectively.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Minimum and recommended PC specs for the game

Minimum PC specs to play MHR: Sunbreak

Here are the minimum PC specifications required to run Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak:

Processor (CPU) : Intel Core i3-4130 or Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100

: Intel Core i3-4130 or Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100 Graphics Card (GPU) : NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon RX 550

: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon RX 550 Memory : 8 GB of RAM

: 8 GB of RAM Operating System : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Available Storage Space : 36 GB (aim for 60 GB to cover future patches)

: 36 GB (aim for 60 GB to cover future patches) Dedicated Video RAM (VRAM) : 2048 MB

: 2048 MB Pixel Shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Vertex Shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Network: Broadband Internet connection

All things considered, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak does not ask for too much from players in terms of hardware. The visual experience will obviously take a hit, but even with the minimum hardware setup, the game will run at 1080p and 30 frames per second. At the very least, the addition of 1080p will keep the game looking sharp and 30 FPS is still quite smooth, even when Velociprey pile on within the game.

Any mid-tier PC from five years ago should do just fine running the game, provided the hardware is at or above the minimum requirements listed above. There may even be room to make adjustments as long as players try to keep the frames at around 30.

Recommended PC specs to play MHR: Sunbreak

Here are what the recommended PC specifications needed to run Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak look like:

Processor (CPU) : Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-8300

: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-8300 Graphics Card (GPU) : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB)

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB) Memory : 8 GB of RAM

: 8 GB of RAM Operating System : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Available Storage Space : 36 GB (aim for 60 GB to cover future patches)

: 36 GB (aim for 60 GB to cover future patches) Dedicated Video RAM (VRAM) : 3 GB (NVIDIA), 4 GB (AMD)

: 3 GB (NVIDIA), 4 GB (AMD) Pixel Shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Vertex Shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Obviously, the best way to play Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is with all the visual features turned on. What is more immersive than hunting monsters in a landscape where you can really see the details? Clearly, hardware with decent performance will be needed to do so.

Considering the recommended PC specs above, it isn’t that far off from the minimum requirements; although it will still feel like night and day with the added visuals. A rig with the recommended PC specs would’ve been a popular choice for mid-range performance around 2017.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far