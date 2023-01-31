How to easily activate the Centrifuge in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake has players exploring a wrecked mining spaceship. As soon as they land on the ship, it is evident that something is amiss. Issac, the game's protagonist, is separated from his crew and must repair the dysfunctional parts of the USG Ishimura. This objective leads players to the Centrifuge in Chapter 3 of the game.

Activating it requires connecting two generators. These generators have spinning rotors that must be halted before connecting them to the Centrifuge. Players must use Stasis to do so and then couple it with Kinesis to pull the generators towards the Centrifuge.

Restarting the Centrifuge in Dead Space remake

As soon as you are aboard the USG Ishimura, you will have to start repairing certain mechanisms to prevent the ship from colliding with planet Aegis VII. Reactivating the Centrifuge is part of a plan to avoid this free fall. You will come across the Centrifuge in Chapter 3, Course Correction.

In this section, you will navigate Issac through a zero-gravity environment. It would be best if you stay alert during this encounter. You will face multiple necromorphs. You can press L1 + R1 on PlayStation 5 to take off in the air and reach closer to the Centrifuge. You can even pull some fire canisters and throw them at the necromorphs.

When you reach the generators, you will notice a spinning rotor at the front. No matter how hard you try, these won't fit into the mobile slot. Thus, use Stasis to slow it down and Kinesis to slide the generator into the respective slots.

Feel free to shoot down any breakable boxes to collect ammo, credits, and other supplies while in the air. Once you connect the two generators to the Centrifuge, the announcer will notify you that it is online and ready to restart. You will face some more enemies at this point. Defeat them and proceed to the terminal to activate the Centrifuge.

Connect the generators (Image via EA Motive)

It is ideal for floating around vast areas and exploring every nook and cranny before you go ahead with activating the mechanism. Despite being an early phase in the game, you will have some leverage in the form of extra credits and ammo. Another reason to do this before the activation is the addition of a countdown timer when you get the generators in place.

The terminal can be found near the arm of the Centrifuge. Upon interaction with the terminal, the announcer will confirm that it is online. This will result in a huge jolt that makes Issac hold onto the railings. An oxygen timer pops up on his suit, and it is your cue to exit the area since the location will soon be filled with a vacuum.

Activate this terminal (Image via EA Motive)

There is an elevator just behind you that can be used to get to the upper area. On arrival, you will have a necromorph waiting to pounce at you. Defeat it and keep heading straight.

You will stumble upon a save terminal that you can use to register your progress and then exit the location altogether. The next objective is to manually ignite the engines so that the USG Ishimura can navigate away from the collision with Aegis VII.

The Dead Space remake is an adrenaline-pumping experience despite giving players a variety of weapons to deal with the creatures. To add another layer to the stakes, the Dead Space remake pits Issac into situations that require making split decisions. The next-gen remake of this horror classic has received tons of positive feedback from fans and critics.

The Dead Space remake's success has paved the way for the possibility of a sequel. Fans think it is on the cards and think that the Dead Space 2 remake will be a great way to propel the franchise forward and rejuvenate this classic franchise. The Dead Space remake is only available on next-gen consoles PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

