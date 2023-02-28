How to easily build a wall in Sons of the Forest?

Building a defensive wall should be one of your top priorities to protect yourself from man-eating mutants and other hostile enemies that lurk in the wilderness of Sons of the Forest. A secure base is where you can rest and store all your resources.

A safe base requires strong defensive walls, and this guide will walk you through all the necessary steps to build one in Sons of the Forest.

Here’s how you can craft a defensive wall in Sons of the Forest

Building yourself a defensive wall is a relatively simple task in Sons of the Forest. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of what you need to do to craft a wall;

Step 1: Collect Wood

Start by collecting some wooden logs. Head over to the nearby section of trees and grind them down with your Modern Axe. While you are at it, instruct your AI assistant Kelvin to hack at the trees to speed up the process.

Step 2: Place a log on the ground

Place a log on the circular prompt to start building a wall (Image via Endnight Games)

Once you are done collecting the wood, proceed towards the wall-building process by pressing the E button to hold a log onto your hands.

Once you have a log in your hands, look at the ground for a circular outline with a couple of prompts. Press the LMB prompt to place a log on the ground successfully.

Step 3: Build a wall

Continue placing the logs on the ground in a straight line to build yourself a wall. It is important to note that certain places won’t allow you to place objects, and will appear red on the ground.

How to build a horizontal wall in Sons of the Forest?

To make a horizontal wall, you need to make an outline before placing the logs (Image via Endnight Games)

In addition to building vertical walls, you can construct horizontal walls in the Sons of the Forest. To do this, right-click to create a horizontal outline instead of placing a log on the ground. You can then use the Q or R buttons to rotate the outline. It is only after rotating the outline that you left-click to place the log.

To build a horizontal wall, place two more logs vertically at the edge of the horizontal log and stack the logs on top of it. You can also cut an opening in the wall to create a doorway.

Combining vertical and horizontal walls can help create a sturdy base to protect you from the man-eating mutants that roam freely. Experimenting with different wall configurations is important to find the best one for you.

Building a wall in SOTF is a relatively simple task that requires patience, as it can be time consuming. But the effort is worth the while in the game.

This sums up our quick guide on how to build a wall in SOTF. Make sure to keep checking Sportskeeda for more game guides, as well as the the latest news, rumors and updates from the gaming world.

