How to easily complete the Dark Water mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Dark Water is a Tier 2 mission from the Redacted Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ and it entails three objectives. First, players must find a Rebreather. Next, they must acquire the Cartel Warehouse Key, and finally, get their hands on the Cartel Laptop and exfiltrate safely from Al Mazrah's Exclusion Zone. While that might appear to be complicated for some, the mission becomes quite easy if players know the location of these items.

DMZ is Call of Duty's take on an Escape from Tarkov-like mode. It involves gamers spawning into the different Exclusion Zones, surviving against AI and real enemies, looting items, completing objectives, and safely exfiltrating.

Since its launch back in November 2022, the mode has grown in popularity and has become the go-to choice for players who want a PvP and PvE experience in Warzone 2. Following its launch, the developers have been updating it with new missions and content.

In Season 3, the Redacted Faction was added along with assignments like Dark Water. This guide will take a closer look at the Dark Water contract in Warzone 2 DMZ and the procedure for completing it.

Quick and easy guide to complete the Tier 2 Dark Water mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Since this mission can only be completed in Al Mazrah, you must drop into the Exclusion Zone first. Once spawned in, it's time to get started with the mission. The first objective of Dark Water states that you must find a Rebreather. It is a Field Upgrade in the game that can be found in medicine cabinets and hospitals.

These can also spawn randomly across the map, but are generally found in locations where you can acquire a Gas Mask or a Self-Revive Kit.

When you get your hands on the Rebreather, the first part of the mission will be complete. Next, you must find the Cartel Warehouse Key, which can be found in the easternmost sunken ship in Al Mazrah. However, this can be a bit misleading if you are concentrating only on the easternmost part of the map. Instead, it is located in the southeastern seas.

For your convenience, the image below shows the exact location of the sunken ship.

Sunken ship in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via MapGenie)

Head to the location to find the ship. Ensure that you have the Rebreather equipped since you will need it to complete the mission. Now head underwater and you will find a large hole in the ship's body.

Enter through the hole, turn left, and keep moving forward. At the end of your path, you will find a desk, where you will find the Cartel Warehouse Key. Make your way out the same way you went in.

Now make your way to Hafid Port and find the blue warehouse. The location is marked on the image below for your convenience.

Cartel Warehouse in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via MapGenie)

You will know you are in the correct location if you find a locked door. Use the key to enter the warehouse and you will find the Las Almas laptop on the shelves inside. Pick it up and proceed to exfiltrate from the map. This will complete the Dark Water mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

This is all there is to know about completing the Dark Water mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Upon completion, players will be rewarded 7,500 XP and Lost Room 403 Key.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded are live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

