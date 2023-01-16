How to easily defeat Death Squirrel in One Piece Odyssey

Bandai Namco Entertainment's latest open-world role-playing game, One Piece Odyssey, is full to the brim with some memorable stories and quests that allow fans to relive key moments from the long-running anime series in exciting new ways. Much like any other action role-playing title, it offers players a massive open world to explore, a host of epic quests to undertake, and some really challenging bosses to fight.

While the main storyline of One Piece Odyssey features some really iconic characters, the game also has a number of rare monsters from the One Piece mythos that show up as part of the title's many optional questlines. One such very uncommon entity is the Death Squirrel, who presents an early boss battle in One Piece Odyssey.

While this monster can be a fairly challenging enemy to go up against, especially during the initial stages of the game, there are some really useful strategies that you can use to make fighting it easier. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to defeat the Death Squirrel in One Piece Odyssey.

How to unlock the boss fight and beat Death Squirrel in One Piece Odyssey

The Death Squirrel is one of the earliest boss fights that you will encounter while completing the first chapter's primary quest. The battle against this entity starts when the Straw Hat pirates reach Lake Shore Cave to retrieve Lost Powers as part of the first main questline.

Upon getting to the cave, when the Straw Hats approach the Cube of Strength artifact, they will be attacked by the Death Squirrel, along with some Bronze Bats and Eisas. Despite its goofy-looking appearance, the boss is very challenging to go up against.

How to easily defeat the Death Squirrel in One Piece Odyssey

The Death Squirrel is a powerful elemental-type enemy. As such, most of its attacks are elemental and deal massive amounts of damage. It has two main moves that you will need to look out for:

Standard attack: This is the attack that the Death Squirrel will use most of the time. The move can deal around 10-30 damage, depending on the character taking it. Occasionally, the boss will also use its tail, which inflicts slightly less damage than its standard power attack.

This is the attack that the Death Squirrel will use most of the time. The move can deal around 10-30 damage, depending on the character taking it. Occasionally, the boss will also use its tail, which inflicts slightly less damage than its standard power attack. Spinning Crush: The Death Squirrel will use the very damaging power skill, Spinning Crush, to deal heavy damage to the party. This move can deal up to 70 damage, which is a significant amount, especially during the early hours of the game.

Dealing with both attacks can be a bit tricky; however, using the right characters and making efficient use of their individual combat skills will help you easily defeat the beast. The best entities that you can utilize against the Death Squirrel are:

Luffy

Sanji

Nami

Chopper

Zorro

Since the boss is weak to power attacks, speed-type and power-type characters are the best choices to use against the beast. Luffy and Chopper are two of the most important characters that you can use as the primary damage dealer against the Death Squirrel.

Since Squirrel also summons a few Bronze Bats and Eisas, it is best to first deal with the extra enemies before engaging the boss. Once you've dealt with the lower-tier foes, winning the fight is a matter of perseverance and dealing constant damage to the Death Squirrel using power-type characters. Much like this battle, One Piece Odyssey is filled with some really memorable and challenging fights that will put the Straw Hat pirates' skills to the test.

