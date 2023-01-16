One Piece Odyssey is an open-world JRPG based on the anime series. Brimming with iconic characters and locations, players will encounter many bosses and enemy types. One of them includes a meeting with Rob Lucci in Water Seven's sewers, a sprawling city where the Straw Hats arrive.

Rob Lucci is a member of CP9, a secret organization in One Piece. Players will run into him after facing Scrapper Franky in the sewers. Shortly after his arrival, Lucci informs them about his plans to retrieve an ancient weapon. Throwing caution to the wind, Luffy jumps in to wage a battle.

Defeating Rob Lucci in One Piece Odyssey

You will face Lucci along with five other agents. This fight comes immediately after the battle with Franky, so it would be wise to conserve healing items from the previous altercation. These five agents have a basic arsenal, warranting the usage of are-of-effect attacks.

Lucci has a limited arsenal, with one being a strong kick, while the other is its extended application. Along with two kicks, he delivers one punch. He also possesses a special attack called Tempest Kick that inflicts remarkable damage.

Lucci's Tempest Kick. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Agents don't have any ultimate attacks that can threaten you or your party members. Just use Chopper’s healing skill, Care, if a member is on the verge of dying. Some Agents shoot guns that do little to moderate amounts of damage to one party member at a time. Others have a simple punch move with little damage.

You can start with Nami’s Thunder Lance Tempo skill. It is the best area-of-effect attack to start chipping away at enemies and bosses. If you are using Chopper in the battle, you can use his skill Cloven Roseo Metel.

Chopper's Cloven Roseo Metel skill. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Chopper unleashes a barrage of orbs at two enemies simultaneously. This causes a lot of damage to the targeted enemies, concluding after one big blast at the end.

Luffy’s Gum Gum Jet Pistol, despite dealing a lot of damage, is occasionally ineffective on Rob Lucci. It can even inflict bleeding damage on the former. Hence, it would be prudent to use this skill sparingly. You can keep variating attacks between Gum Gum Bazooka and Gum Gum Jet Pistol to be safe from Lucci's incoming bleeding damage.

Luffy's Gum Gum Pistol is at times ineffective in One Piece Odyssey (Image via Bandai Namco)

Zorro’s skill attack, Three Thousand Worlds, can also deal a lot of damage to Lucci’s companion agents. With this lineup of Nami, Zorro, and Chopper, you can inflict massive area-of-effect damage on all enemies and use Luffy’s focused attacks on Lucci.

Defeating the CP9 leader will grant you 477,890 berries and 133300 exp. It will also provide a Potent Excite Apple and four Enies Lobby Agent’s Record Cube.

The end of the battle triggers a cutscene, where Lucci transforms into a giant jaguar. He thrashes the Straw Hats, and by the time they regain consciousness, both Usopp and Franky are gone.

One Piece Odyssey has numerous customization options, outfits, and accessories to boost character stats in many battle scenarios. The game is quickly shaping into a great adaptation of the beloved anime series. Boasting a vast open world to explore, fans of the franchise can play as their favorite One Piece character.

One Piece Odyssey also pays homage to anime and manga in the form of Memoria. These are neat callbacks to the iconic moments from the franchise’s numerous story arcs.

These events are presented with a slight twist to refresh the experience while staying true to their roots. One Piece Odyssey is a great medium for fans to rekindle their love for the anime, whilst being a robust game from a technical standpoint.

