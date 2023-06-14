How to easily enter bot lobbies in Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment’s first-ever free-to-play battle royale game, Apex Legends, first came into the spotlight in 2019. The game has some of the tightest skill-based matchmaking policies in its controversial matchmaking system, and half of its community complains about it. For this reason, many beginners and casual players look for an easy model to escape the challenges.

This is where a bot lobby comes into the picture. There are two aspects of the term. One refers to the construction of a room under the management of a computer, where all the enemies are controlled by AI rather than actual players. The other refers to low-lobby players. "Bot" is a slang term for those whose skill level is so low that it feels like you’re playing against AI-controlled enemies.

This article explains how to get into a bot lobby.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Messing up stats and other ways to get into bot lobbies in Apex Legends

1) By creating a new Apex Legends account

It is a well-known fact that playing with a new account will always get players easier opponents. For veteran players, this method is called “smurfing.” As they are using a fresh account, the matchmaking algorithm will have no information about it on their database. This means it will automatically push them into an easier lobby.

By getting into the bot lobby, beginners can improve their skills and get to know about the in-game mechanics without being worried about getting sniped from a far distance or invasion by a third party.

Technically, creating new accounts is the most effective way to get into the bot lobby. However, one shouldn’t count on it for too long.

2) By joining a rookie friend with a new account

In an AL lobby with a fresh account (Image via Respawn Entertainment and YouTube/GrungierLamp Gaming)

This is one cheeky way to get into the bot lobbies. If you have friends who play Apex Legends and have a new account, you should definitely get into a lobby with them. As new accounts have to go through the orientation matches to get a glimpse of what the game is like, there’s a high chance that you’ll also get into a bot lobby filled with enemies controlled by AI.

Another way to face AI opponents is if you have other platforms available. You can then create a new account of your own and get into the same lobby as your main account.

To avoid any kind of confusion, you can immediately disconnect your new account after getting into the battle arena. In this way, you can preserve your level in the fresh account and increase your stats by playing against AI opponents with your main account.

3) By messing up your stats

K/D and win ratio stats in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

This is a very low-key way to get into a bot lobby. It involves killing oneself at the beginning of the match. You need to start matches with the no-fill Duos or Trios. Once you get the option to drop from the ship, immediately land and kill yourself.

Another way to do it is to blow yourself up with the help of grenades after landing safely anywhere on the map. Alternatively, landing close to the map’s edge and jumping off into the abyss should do the trick.

This process basically tricks the matchmaking system of Apex Legends into believing that you are dying multiple times because of your poor skill. The game’s algorithm will then assume that you belong in a bot lobby.

4) By switching servers

Server list in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

An excellent way to get into a bot server is by switching to a less populated server, provided that you can deal with the high ping and lengthy queue times.

Apex Legends' controversial skill-based matchmaking system works best in populated servers where it can choose from a large pool of players. Servers like Virginia, New York, and London are the most heavily populated and should be avoided. Less popular servers, including Bahrain, Sao Paulo, and Greece, are prone to bot lobbies.

Manually changing these servers will result in very high ping. You can use some free or paid VPNs to avoid this ping problem.

For more Apex Legends guides, check out the Sportskeeda website.

Poll : 0 votes