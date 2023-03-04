How to easily farm EXP and JP in Octopath Traveler 2

Like the previous game in the series, Octopath Traveler 2 requires large amounts of EXP and JP to power up your party. You will likely have to do a significant amount of grinding to get all eight of your party members powered up. Thankfully, there are a few ways to make this process easier, depending on your party makeup, and what strategies you want to employ.

Whether you want to leave it up to chance, grind away in random encounters, or try to pick out specific targets to do battle with, there are quite a few options available to you as a Octopath Traveler 2 player.

Methods of farming EXP and JP in Octopath Traveler 2

1) Farming Caits and Octopuffs

Farming for Caits and Octopuffs is a solid strategy for farming both EXP and JP, although it can feel incredibly random. While both of these enemy types can appear anywhere on the map, there are certain spots where they seem to appear far more often than others. Caits provide more EXP, and Octopuffs drop more JP.

Personally, Caits generally seem to show up in areas similar to the Octopuffs, but I also found them more near Crackridge, specifically in the Western Crackridge Wilds. Similarly, Octopuffs can be found anywhere, but appear to show up more near bodies of water like lakes or rivers.

Where to seek Octopuffs/Caits

Canalbrine Bridge

Beasting Bay

Anchorage

If you want to do battle with the biggest Octopuffs, the King and Queen, you must be at least level 40 and head into those 40+ areas. These are a player’s best chance to find that particular Octopath Traveler 2 enemy variant.

However, what makes these enemies so frustrating is that they’re 'Metal Slime' enemies. This means that they have incredibly high defense, low HP, high evasion, and generally flee battles quickly. Furthermore, using physical attacks isn’t a wise strategy in dealing with either one of these enemy types in Octopath Traveler 2.

Depending on your party makeup, boost and cast elemental magic on these foes, along with Elemental Soulstones. Medium Soulstones can defeat most of these in one blast, but they can get expensive. It's highly recommended that you have at least one Cleric in your party.

My strategy was to use a one-point boosted Luminesence spell. Instead of hitting the Octopuff for 1-4 damage in Octopath Traveler 2, it hit for around 15, instantly killing most of the enemies that I was grinding. If you want to find these faster, you need to have a Hunter, such as Ochette or anyone that has the 'Rare Enemies' passive skill equipped.

Additionally, you can equip 'Octopuff Pot' accessories, of which there are three in the game. One can be stolen (Mug/Steal/Purchase) from a Fisherman in Conning Creek, Harborlands. Conning Creek is home to another one of these items if you complete the side quest from the Octopus Researcher (Will Research for Money). The final Octopuff Pot can be found while exploring the area of Lighthouse Island.

Equipping these increases your chances of finding Octopuffs in Octopath Traveler 2, so you mustn't neglect these important items. You can find the EXP Augmentor north of the New Delsta Harbor on the sea to the right of Frigit Isle. Only one exists in the game, so you must likely give it to your lowest-level character.

Another tip is to fight at night with Throne and Temenos. Anyone with Throne’s Thief class can add additional rewards at night, but her passive buffs the entire party for three3 turns. Similarly, Temenos debuffs all enemies for three turns at night, making it the best time to do battle.

2) Partitio’s Magical Dance

Partitio, the wholesome Merchant in Octopath Traveler 2, is another great option for gathering tons of EXP and JP for your party. The only downside is that it involves pure RNG, as there’s not much you can do to affect your chances at this time.

To do so, you'll want Partitio to be in the Dancer subclass, and you must have the Full Power Support Skill equipped. This requires you to have seven skills unlocked, which fills your Latent Power Gauge at the start of every battle.

Partitio’s Latent Power ability fills his BP gauge, which is pretty important. All you need at this point is the Bewildering Grace ability in Merchant. When his turn comes up, activate his Latent Power move, Boost to the max, and use Bewildering Dance.

This can give you all sorts of positive and negative buffs, such as EXP/JP x100, a summoned attack that deals 9,999 damage, or even summon a Cait/Chubby Cait. It even transfers status effects to them. Now, these are incredibly low chances, so you must save often.

Thanks to this setup, you can do it in every single battle, as long as you have 25 SP. Some of the negative effects can be devastating. But if you want to roll the dice, this is another great way to do things in this RPG.

The final option is to simply fight in the strongest areas of the game that you can handle safely, of course. The above methods are better in Octopath Traveler 2, but if you have enough time, you can grind it out that way. You can read our review here.

