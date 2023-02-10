How to easily farm Lovely Charms to unlock Swift Lovebird in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Do you want a Swift Lovebird in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? It’s available to purchase with Lovely Charms, until the “Love is in the Air” event ends on February 20, 2023. With that in mind, it can feel like maybe it’s too late to do enough dailies to make sure you can afford this fascinating mount. While it’s not the prettiest in anyone’s stable, it’s what’s inside that counts.

However, there is a way to farm Lovely Charms, though it will take some time and patience on your part as a World of Warcraft: Dragonflight player. You just need a Lovely Charm Collector’s Kit in your inventor, then battle enemies on the Dragon Isles. There are places that are better than others to farm foes for experience and Lovely Charms if you’re after a Swift Lovebird.

The Swift Lovebird can still be unlocked in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

If you’re looking for the Lovely Charm Collector’s Kit in World of Warcraft, just head to your capital city and speak to Kwee Q. Peddlefeet. He’ll give you one once you take on one of the daily quests for this holiday.

As long as you have this in your inventory, and fight level-appropriate enemies, you may receive a Lovely Charm upon the monster's defeat. You don’t even have to loot! They are just created for you. Perhaps one of the best ways to do this is to roll an alt (alternate character) and immediately go grab a Lovely Charm Collector’s Kit in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

This way, anytime you’re fighting enemies, you have a chance to get these Lovely Charms. The Swift Lovebird costs 270 Lovely Tokens, so it’s going to take a bit of grinding, no matter what.

To make a Love Token, you need 10 Lovely Charms, so you need a total of 2,700 Lovely Charms to get it through just farming. With that in mind, you should run the Crown Chemical Co. daily, and complete the daily quests to cut down on the grind. Additionally, if you just want to farm monsters, that’s also viable.

The secret to this grind is to find areas where enemies constantly respawn at a rapid rate. This way, you can just show up and constantly kill enemies to passively farm Lovely Charms on whatever World of Warcraft: Dragonflight character you’re currently playing with. Thankfully, there are a few places where you can do that on the Dragon Isles, especially once you’ve hit level 70.

There are a few spots on the Dragon Isles where you can farm near endless enemies: Flashfrost Assault (The Waking Shores), Roaring Dragonsprings (Ohn’ahran Plains), and Cobalt Assembly (The Azure Span). You can find specific locations on the map below if you aren’t familiar with the areas.

If you're looking to farm Lovely Charms, these are your best spots in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Dragon Isles (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These spots have enemies that respawn incredibly quickly, so they are easy locations to farm in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It’s not uncommon for players to grind for the Swift Lovebird, as it’s a mount you can purchase that is not "bind on pickup." There was a time when it was a cheap mount, available to be purchased on the Auction House for around 250 gold.

However, if you want one, be prepared to spend at least 150,000 gold if you want to buy it outright. For players with significantly deep pockets, this is the fastest way of all to unlock the Swift Lovebird.

This is all you need to know to unlock this mount. It’s not too late to grab one for yourself, though it’s going to take regular daily missions and a fair bit of grinding. However, if you aren’t averse to killing hundreds of enemies for a few hours a day, this will be an easy enough task.

