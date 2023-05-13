How to easily get across Broken Rails in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The world of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is filled with places to explore. You are bound to come across locations that will require you to leverage the gameplay mechanics to proceed in the game. One such hurdle is crossing the broken rails located on the Great Sky Island. It is natural to get overwhelmed by your first encounter with a broken rail, but it is simple to cross.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features a new ability for Link called Ultrahand. You can use it to attach a hook and a fan to the mine cart, enabling it to get across this obstacle.

What to do to cross the broken rails in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Traversal is one of the major aspects of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You will need to travel to varied locations in Hyrule to visit shrines, stables, and more. However, you will face one small challenge in the early stages of the game.

During your journey from the second shrine to the third, you will come across a mining cave location. Here, you will learn to combine mine carts with fans. This technique works well with normal tracks you encounter in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Attach the hook and fan to the mine cart (Image via Nintendo)

The same technique won’t work in the case of a broken rail. If you do attempt to use the mine cart, it is liable to fall off the track. The solution to it is similar to the earlier encounter with mine carts. You can use Link’s Ultrahand ability to attach a fan to it.

However, your task is not over since you will need to attach one hook to the top portion of the cart. Fortunately, the hook can be found in the vicinity of the broken rail, which eliminates the hassle of exploring farther areas.

If you are unable to find fans, you can opt for the Device Dispenser machines to get one. You will need to spend Zonai Charges here to acquire items from the dispenser.

After obtaining all the necessary items, use Link’s Ultrahand to attach a fan and the hook to the mine cart. Proceed to use this ability on the whole mine cart to place it on the rail. While placing the cart on the rails, make sure that there are no broken tracks ahead of you.

Once placed, all you need to do is hit the tail end of the mine cart with one of your weapons to initiate the journey of crossing the broken rail in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can then repeat this procedure whenever you come across broken tracks during your exploration.

Like its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom also incentivizes exploration by offering you hidden items as rewards, like Rubber armor, climbing gear, and more. It is, therefore, ideal to explore areas and obtain items that offer certain resistances or advantages that will help Link throughout the journey.

