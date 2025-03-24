How to easily get Eastern Honey in Monster Hunter Wilds

Getting Eastern Honey in Monster Hunter Wilds can get tedious if you are only relying on trading with NPCs to do so. Ren and Gawdygog will give you Eastern Honey provided you barter with them what they want. Their trades are also subject to rotations, so you may have to check from time to time to see if the desired trade is active.

So what other ways are there to get Eastern Honey in Monster Hunter Wilds? This article discusses more on that.

Monster Hunter Wilds Eastern Honey: Quickest way to get this cooking ingredient

Another way to get Eastern Honey in MH Wilds is by capturing Giant Vigorswaps. This uncommon Endemic Life is found in Windward Plains (Sector 10 and 13), Scarlet Forest (Sector 8), and Ruins of Wyveria (Sector 8 and 13). We personally prefer Sector 13 Oasis in the Plains. It is also part of a side quest related to Palico Upgrades.

Giant Vigorwasp in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

To go about this:

Equip your Capture Net.

Aim at the Giant Vigorswap and capture it.

You may not get a notification but you will receive 4x Eastern Honey for doing so. We have also heard reports from the community that you can double this amount by first popping the green sac (hitting/interacting with it with your knife) and then capturing the fleeing Giant Vigorswap. This reportedly results in 8x Eastern Honey.

For those unaware, Giant Vigorswaps are an excellent source of health regeneration, especially during fights. While the mechanic is similar to normal Vigorswaps, its giant counterpart provides more healing and a large AoE.

If you are going down the trading route, you should take note of the following:

Gawdygog (Scarlet Forest): Needs 10x Ancient Wyvern Coin and gives 5x Eastern Honey.

(Scarlet Forest): Needs and gives Ren (Sild): Needs 1x Fossilized Fire Opal and gives 3x Eastern Honey.

Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

What is Eastern Honey in MH Wilds?

And what do you do with the Eastern Honey you gather? Well, it is a cooking ingredient in Monster Hunter Wilds that provides the Medic Meal Food skill, increasing the health recovered amount when healing. With Wilds' vibrant food animation, you will see the Hunter pour the Eastern Honey as a finishing touch on the dish.

