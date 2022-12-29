How to easily obtain the Collector trophy in God of War Ragnarok

You will be able to obtain many trophies as you complete the various challenges and missions in God of War Ragnarok. These achievements are some of the best ways of showcasing the time and effort you have put into discovering everything the game has to offer.

While a lot of these trophies are quite easy to obtain and accomplish, there are a certain few that are incredibly difficult. If you are looking to Platinum the game, you will need to complete some of the most challenging missions.

One such trophy is the Collector, which will require a lot of effort to complete. Today’s guide will go over how you can obtain the Collector achievement in God of War Ragnarok.

Obtaining the Collector trophy in God of War Ragnarok

What makes the Collector achievement quite difficult is that it will require you to get your hands on all the Relics and Sword Hilts in God of War Ragnarok. This means that you will need to complete side quests and discover hidden secrets in all the Realms to obtain 145 of the items necessary to unlock the achievement.

Here are the Relics that you will need to find and how you will be able to obtain them in the game:

1) Talisman of Meign

This is the very first relic that you will be able to acquire during the Quest of Tyr in Chapter 2. The item is located inside the Applecore Mine of Svartalfheim and increases Melee damage when used.

2) Hilt of Hofud

Obtained only after defeating Heimdall in God of War Ragnarok. The encounter occurs in the Abandoned Village of Vanaheim during the Creatures of Prophecy quest. The item creates a realm Shift upon use and slows time.

3) Hilt of Gram

Obtained from the Legendary Chest present in Alfiem’s Temple of Light. It increases the total Rage Kratos has and also stuns enemies upon use.

4) Glaive of Dodher

You will not be able to obtain this before you reach chapter 6, “The Reckoning,” in God of War Ragnarok. You will need to defeat the boss at the Abandoned Village to obtain it. It creates and throws Bifrost Projectiles upon use.

5) Hilt of Angravadall

You will be required to craft the Hilt of Angravadall in God of War Ragnarok. As it’s one of the four Relics of the Lost Pages, you will need to complete Dessert Door and obtain Skirnir’s Gambanteinn to be able to make it.

6) Hilt of Diansheilf

Like the Hilt of Angravadall, the Hilt of Diansheilf is one of the four Relics of Lost Pages. You can craft it only after obtaining the four Lost Pages first.

7) Hilt of Ridill

You can acquire the Relic after completing the Animal Instinct side quest. You will need to defeat the boss at the Raider Keep to obtain the Crackle of Bilskinir and craft the Hilt. The Relic will allow Kratos to unleash shockwaves and CC the enemy.

8) Hilt of Tyrfing

You will need Nar's Cup to obtain this Relic in God of War Ragnarok, which you can get as a drop from Blaton. Along with the Cup, you will need the Hilt blueprint, which can be acquired after completing the Scent of Survival side quest.

9) Hilt of Forsbrandr

The Hil drops as a reward after defeating Raven Keeper. However, to summon the boss, you will need all 48 souls of Odin’s Raven. After doing so, she will ambush you, and you will get a chance to defeat her in Neilfheim’s Raven Tree area.

10) Mystical Heirloom

The Heirloom can be obtained from the Lake of Nine. You will need to use the Draupnir spear to break through some ice, awaken Slumbering Boss, and defeat them to obtain the Relic.

11) Hilt of Hrotti

You can obtain this hilt by defeating Oath Guards, who are located in the Plains. Upon use, it marks a target, and Kratos’ Runic spells will have a gradually reducing cooldown when hitting the target.

12) Huldra Project 9

Only obtained after the main story of God of War Ragnarok is done and dusted. You can purchase it from the Dwarven shop.

13) Motsognir’s Call

Obtained from the Legendary Chest located at the very top of Aesir Prison Wreckage in Niflheim.

14) Hilt of Skofnung

Used to summon Berserkers, the hilt can be obtained after defeating Berserker Boss King Hrolf Kraki, who can be located in King’s Grave. However, before venturing onto the boss, you must defeat all 12 Berserkers across the Realms.

