God of War Ragnarok: How to get Kratos' Berserker Armor Set

While many armor sets in God of War Ragnarok can be purchased from the Dwarven shop or discovered in various chests and coffins strewn throughout the nine realms, the Berserker Armor is a unique set that can be obtained as a result of beating three of the 10 Berserker Gravestone boss battles.

Considered by many as one of the best armor sets in the game, the Berserker Armor set comes with increased strength and defense stats while also giving Kratos some highly sought-after perks such as the Soul Explosion to assist them in various stages of combat.

Where to find each Berserker Armor piece in God of War Ragnarok?

Each piece of the Berserker armor set in God of War Ragnarok can be obtained by completing a specific Berserker Gravestone boss fight as part of the Fit for a King favor, each of which contains a unique enemy known as a Berserker. These optional fights are similar to the Valkyrie boss fights in God of War (2018), which might give players an idea of their complexity.

To complete a Berserker Gravestone, players must battle a Berserker inside a small arena that players cannot exit until Kratos has either died or completed the fight. Upon completing the fight, the Berserker will drop multiple pieces of valuable loot that could consist of armor pieces, relics, and enchantments.

Once players have obtained every piece of the Berserker Armor, they'll want to upgrade it to get the best out of its abilities. This can be done at the Dwarven shop using materials like Hacksilver, Asgardian Ingots, Tempered Remnants, Purified Crystalline, Smoldering Embers, and Sparkling Crystals.

How to obtain items for Berserker Armor set in God of War Ragnarok

1) Berserker Waist Guard

The Berserker Waist Guard can be acquired by beating the Lake of Nine Berserker Gravestone boss fight. This isn’t difficult to find and is probably one of the first items for players to discover after obtaining the Inert Hilt of Skofnung, which acts as a key for every Gravestone.

Players can find this Gravestone in front of the Helheim Tower in the Lake of Nine. Once they reach the designated area, they'll have to insert The Inert Hilt of Skofnung into the Gravestone and start the fight against Fraekni the Zealous. The boss’s attacks are mostly melee-based, so players will need to time their dodges and rolls perfectly so as to not lose massive chunks of health when struck.

Upon completion, players can loot the Berserker Waist Guard along with two Tempered Remnants, 25 Bonded Leather, and 25 Shattered Runes.

2) Berserker Cuirass

Berserker Cuirass, or chest armor, can be obtained from the Berserker Gravestone located in The Barrens, a large desert-like area found inside the realm of Alfheim. To reach its location, players will have to head east when inside The Barrens, following this path until they’re roughly south of the beast’s skeleton.

Here’s where God of War Ragnarok players will face off against not one, but three bosses that include Svipdagr the Cold and the Illska Sisters, Hromundr the Cruel, and Vottr the Prideful. Players must dodge and block Hromundr’s melee attacks while dodging the fire and ice projectiles thrown at them by the sisters. Thankfully, the Illska Sisters have a shared health bar which can make the fight a tad easier, but still difficult to pull off.

Once the trio is beaten, players can scoop up the Berserker Cuirass as well as a ton of other stuff, including an enchantment known as Asgard’s Security Amulet, a Frozen Flame, five Tempered Remnants, 75 Shattered Runes, and 180 Bonded Leather.

3) Berserker Gauntlets

Berserker Gauntlets, or wrist armor, can be obtained by completing the Mist Fields Berserker Gravestone, located in Niflheim. However, players are required to complete the main story before they can access this area, as that is when Kratos acquires the remaining Realm Seeds from Ratatoskr, the tenant of the World Tree.

To reach Gravestone, God of War Ragnarok players will need to head west while following the path provided for them upon arrival in the Mist Fields. The boss fight will be against a Berserker called Skjothendi the Unerring, who specializes in Bifrost attacks. Once the fight is complete, players will obtain Berserker Gauntlets in addition to 40 Bonded Leather, 40 Shattered Runes, and three Tempered Remnants.

A welcome inclusion in God of War Ragnarok is the abundance of armor sets, each of which can be used in different combat situations or to focus on specific attributes like strength, defense, and runic power.

CAKE @KAHN_Slayer92

Difficulty : God of War

Berserker armor set + Realm Shift + Blades Skill "SCORCHED EARTH" = OP

@SonySantaMonica

#GodofWar God of War Ragnarok - Hidden Dragon Boss "THE EVERLASTING" 15 seconds (0:08 ~ 0:23)Difficulty : God of WarBerserker armor set + Realm Shift + Blades Skill "SCORCHED EARTH" = OP #GodofWar Ragnarok God of War Ragnarok - Hidden Dragon Boss "THE EVERLASTING" 15 seconds (0:08 ~ 0:23)Difficulty : God of WarBerserker armor set + Realm Shift + Blades Skill "SCORCHED EARTH" = OP@SonySantaMonica#GodofWar #GodofWarRagnarok https://t.co/PMItZT09sU

The Berserker Armor gives players a large boost as far as their Strength stats are concerned, with Defense also getting moderate reinforcements. This makes it one of the best endgame armor sets to use against King Hrolf Kraki, the final Berserker in God of War Ragnarok.

Poll : 0 votes