How to easily obtain more Psychic Residue in Redfall

There are a lot of combat mechanics in Redfall that will let you have the edge in battle and easily turn the tides against some of the most challenging encounters in the game. The shooter can be a rather unforgiving experience, especially in the game's later stages, and it’s important to have a firm grasp of some of the key combat features.

One such combat mechanic is the Ultimate ability that every character in the game comes with. However, to activate the ultimate, you must obtain Psychic Residue. After a certain amount, it will help unlock the ultimate ability, which will be shown on the icon at the bottom left of the screen.

However, there is a fair bit of confusion about how to obtain more Psychic Residue in the game.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the best ways that you can use to farm Psychic Residue in Redfall.

Farming Psychic Residue in Redfall

There are several ways to get more Psychic Residue in Redfall. However, the list below is some of the best ways of going about obtaining them:

1) Killing vampires

The best and fastest way of acquiring more Psychic Residue in Redfall will be to straight-up kill every vampire you come across while exploring the map. A Wooden Stake through the heart as a killing blow is all you need to get your hands on some decent amount of Psychic Residue to help you get to your ultimate activation faster.

2) Dissipating Red Mist

A more passive way of earning Psychic Residue will be to remove the Red Mist on the map. You can destroy the Bloodbag in the missile of the mist, and you will automatically be able to obtain a fair bit of Psychic residue as a result.

3) Getting your hands on Cultist’s jars

Another way to obtain Psychic Residue in Redfall will be to collect the Cultist’s jars located all over the map. These contain a fair bit of Psychic Residue, and you can even look to break these jars open whenever you find them out in the open world.

4) Using Grave Locks

While Grave Locks will not directly provide you with Psychic Residue, it will increase the regeneration rate of all of your resources. Hence, your residue and ultimate bar will start filling up faster than usual once you have used a Grave Lock and started killing Vampires and dissipating Red Mists.

