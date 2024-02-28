Emotes in Helldivers 2 are a common sight. These can be a fun way to add flavor to any multiplayer experience, with Helldivers 2 being no different. With many options to choose from, nothing's more satisfying than emoting/taunting the horde preventing your team from spreading democracy.

This article will look at how to use emotes in Helldivers 2 and list some of the best ones you can try on your next sortie.

How to do emotes in Helldivers 2

Emotes in Helldivers 2 are great for communicating with your teammates. These can range from being motivational to downright hilarious in the right circumstances. Emotes can be done in-game by following the steps given below:

On Keyboard - Use the default B key to access your selected emote.

key to access your selected emote. On controllers and for PlayStation 5 users - The default button for emotes is the Left D-Pad.

The "Hug" emote can be the warm embrace you might need (image by Arrowhead Game Studios)

Emotes can also offer a sense of relief in an otherwise chaotic situation. If your team is facing a horde of death, share a hug before being overwhelmed. You can only use one emote in a given mission, so choose wisely.

Victory poses are another way to showcase emotion but are only used at the end of a successful mission. You can also unlock victory poses in the Warbond and equip them in your loadout screen before the start of a mission.

Victory poses are a great way to show off after a mission (Image by Arrowhead Game Studios)

How to unlock victory poses and emotes in Helldivers 2

The Warbond has a ton of great rewards you can redeem (Image by Arrowhead Game Studios)

Emotes in Helldivers 2 are unlocked through the Warbond menu and with Medals. Head back to your ship and access the Acquisition Center, and you're good to go. Medals are earned through completing various daily objectives and performing exceptionally well with your teammates during missions.

You can also raid bunkers scattered around the map to find a ton of Medals. Victory poses also require Medals, so you actively hunt for them with your team.

Below is a list of all the victory poses and emotes in Helldivers 2 and their unlock requirements within the Warbond.

List of emotes :

Explosive Handshake - Available on the third page of the Warbond for 8 Medals

- Available on the third page of the Warbond for 8 Medals Hug - Available on the fourth page of the Warbond for 20 Medals

- Available on the fourth page of the Warbond for 20 Medals High Five - Available on the fifth page of the Warbond for 20 Medals

- Available on the fifth page of the Warbond for 20 Medals Scout Handshake - Available on the seventh page of the Warbond for 35 Medals

- Available on the seventh page of the Warbond for 35 Medals Rock, Paper, Scissors - Available on the seventh page of the Warbond for 50 Medals

List of Victory Poses

Clapping - Available on the first page of the Warbond for 1 Medal

- Available on the first page of the Warbond for 1 Medal Finger Guns - Available on the first page of the Warbond for 2 Medals

- Available on the first page of the Warbond for 2 Medals Flex - Available on the first page of the Warbond for 10 Medals

- Available on the first page of the Warbond for 10 Medals Loosen Up - Available on the first page of the Warbond for 30 Medals

- Available on the first page of the Warbond for 30 Medals Big Whoop - Available on the first page of the Warbond for 50 Medals

Thus, we've covered how to do victory poses and emotes in Helldivers 2. Unlock some of these emotes and try them the next time you're out spreading democracy. For more information on Helldivers 2, check out the articles linked below.

