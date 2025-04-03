How to escape the Police in Schedule 1

If you're making a living in Schedule 1, chances are you're going to run into trouble with the law at some point. Getting caught means losing your hard-earned cash and product, so knowing how to avoid and escape the police is key to staying in business. Police officers are easy to spot thanks to their blue uniforms, and they have a few different ways of catching you.

Ad

The most common way is through random searches, which happen if you get too close. Keeping your distance is your best bet, but sometimes, it’s unavoidable.

With the right strategy, you can stay one step ahead.

How to run away from the Police in Schedule 1

Besides searches, cops will immediately chase you if they catch you making a deal, pickpocketing, or breaking curfew. Also, be careful when riding a skateboard as it makes enough noise to attract their attention.

Ad

Trending

Here are the few ways you can run away from the police in Schedule 1:

Break their line of sight – The best way to shake the cops is to get out of their view. As soon as they lose sight of you, a status bar at the top of the screen will start fading. Once it’s gone, you’re in the clear.

– The best way to shake the cops is to get out of their view. As soon as they lose sight of you, a status bar at the top of the screen will start fading. Once it’s gone, you’re in the clear. Run into your safe house – If you own a house, make a break for it. Cops won’t follow you inside, making it an easy way to reset your wanted level.

– If you own a house, make a break for it. Cops won’t follow you inside, making it an easy way to reset your wanted level. Use the environment to your advantage – Certain areas give you an edge when escaping. The parking lot, for example, is great because you can make cops chase you up a ramp and then jump off, something they can’t do.

Ad

Police officers are always on the lookout in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Fight back (If you have no choice) – If you're cornered, you can fight your way out, but be warned: if your status escalates from "under arrest" to "wanted," officers will use tasers. If it goes up to "wanted dead or alive," they’ll bring out firearms.

Ad

Read more: Schedule 1 "Can't Assign Employee a Bed" issue: Possible fixes, reason

Stay away from high-risk areas – Some places are crawling with cops. If you’re carrying anything illegal, avoid the western bridge and heavily patrolled spots.

– Some places are crawling with cops. If you’re carrying anything illegal, avoid the western bridge and heavily patrolled spots. Use distractions – Causing chaos or blending into a crowd can help throw off the cops. If you can divert their attention, you might get the time you need to escape.

– Causing chaos or blending into a crowd can help throw off the cops. If you can divert their attention, you might get the time you need to escape. Hop in a vehicle – If you have access to a fast ride, use it. But be careful, if your wanted level is high, patrol cars will chase you aggressively.

Ad

Dodging the police in Schedule 1 is all about quick thinking and knowing when to run, hide, or fight. Whether you’re ducking into a safe house, pulling off a slick getaway, or just keeping a low profile, staying ahead of the law is just part of the game.

Also read: How to use the money glitch in Schedule 1

Check out our other articles on Schedule 1 on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.