How to establish a Pantheon in Civilization 7

Before you unlock Religion, choosing a Pantheon in Civilization 7 will fulfill the needs of religious worship in the Antiquity Age. By establishing a Pantheon, you will be able to choose a deity, who will provide you with certain bonuses. These include things such as growth boosts, more influence, faster production (which means shorter production queues), and, of course, happier citizens.

Despite being an important aspect of gameplay, a Pantheon can go unnoticed if you don't know how to establish one. In short, you will need to research to gain access to a Pantheon in Civilization 7. Here is more about the topic at hand.

Establish a Pantheon in Civilization 7 by researching Mysticism

Choosing a Pantheon in Civilization 7 will provide certain buffs and bonuses (Image via 2K Games)

Once you research Mysticism, the Civic will grant you +2 Gold in all your Settlements. You will also be able to construct Altars. They grant +2 Happiness and an additional +1 Happiness for each adjacent Wonder. Lastly, this Civic, as mentioned, also gives you access to found a Pantheon in Civilization 7.

To choose a Pantheon God, you will have to click on the round icon with the Dove when it appears on the top of the screen. Once you click on it, you will be able to choose a Deity of your choice (as long as no other Civilization has claimed it yet).

Here is a list of all Pantheons in Civilization 7 that you can choose from:

Stone Circles: +1 Production on Clay Pits, Mines, and Quarries in Settlements with an Altar. Warehouse Bonus.

Monument to the Gods: +10 Production towards constructing Wonders in Cities with an Altar.

Oral Tradition: +10% Production towards training Settlers in Cities with an Altar.

Sacred Waters: The Altar receives a +1 Happiness Adjacency for Coast, Lakes, and Navigable River Tiles.

God of the Sea: +1 Production on Fishing Boats in Settlements with an Altar. Warehouse Bonus.

God of the Sun: +1 Culture, Food, Gold, Happiness, Production, and Science on the Altar.

God of War: +15% Production towards training Military Units in Cities with an Altar.

God of Wisdom: +1 Science on Quarters in Settlements with an Altar.

God of the Forge: +10% Production towards constructing Buildings in Cities with an Altar.

City Patron Goddess: +3 Influence on the Altar.

Earth Goddess: The Altar receives a +1 Happiness Adjacency for Mountains and Natural Wonders.

Fertility Rites: +10% Growth Rate in Cities with an Altar.

Goddess of Festivals: +1 Culture on Quarters in Settlements with an Altar.

God of Healing: +5 Healing for Units in Rural Tiles.

Goddess of the Harvest: +1 Food on Farms, Pastures, and Plantations in Settlements with an Altar. Warehouse Bonus.

God of the Forest: +1 Gold on Camps and Woodcutters in Settlements with an Altar. Warehouse Bonus.

While founding a Pantheon in Civilization 7 is beneficial, depending on your playstyle, some Pantheons may be more valuable than others. Read carefully before choosing. Once you reach the Exploration Age, Religion in Civilization 7 will become the next hot topic.

