"How do you expect people to take your game seriously": Fans are not happy with MnK aim assist in Marathon 

Marathon's closed alpha test began on April 23, 2025, and the game has already received mixed reactions from the community. The discussion first came up when prominent Twitch streamer and content creator Enders (@EnderFPS) took to X to share gameplay footage that displayed aim assist in Marathon. The clip went viral and garnered reactions from many viewers, who pointed out flaws in the gameplay.

@EnderFPS captioned the post with the following comment:

"How do you expect people to take your game seriously if you just put an aimbot in the game and turned it on by default?"

Ender criticized the developers at Bungie for adding an overpowered MnK (mouse and keyboard) aim assist in the game. Many players who saw the post also shared their views on the new FPS title.

Another prominent Twitch streamer and YouTuber, @CDNThe3rd, commented on the post, criticizing the game's "Mouse Magnetism" option that assists players while aiming with a mouse. They said that the settings were enabled by default and had to be turned off manually in the settings. They commented:

"So it's actually BAD BAD... I was so disgusted w/ the Mouse Magnetism option being on by Default that I immediately turned it off and vowed to never put that on."

Apex content creator and streamer @ottrTweets also joined the conversation, siding with @EndersFPS. They claimed that a shooter is a "joke" if there's no skill involved in its gameplay. They displayed their dissatisfaction with the words:

"take away aim skill from a shooter: suddenly no skill expression. its a joke"

User @bybsietv stated that giving aim assists to all players could nullify its effect on the game, and then it would no longer offer a fair advantage to console users:

"So, if everyone has access to it, doesn't it nullifies its effect? It isn't an advantage if they all use it. Still s**s, though."

Meanwhile, @heimdelight stated that the developers should remove the MnK aim assist option. They also mentioned that it is bad for the skill ceiling in the game:

"Really hoping they remove this - it's completely destroyed any chance I'll buy the game. Sick of games lowering the skill ceiling just to appease console slop."

Mouse Magnetism in Marathon explained

Mouse Magnetism is an in-game setting in Marathon that provides aim assist to keyboard and mouse (KBM/MnK) users. It allows gamers to efficiently land shots simply by moving the mouse in the direction of the enemy. This option is enabled by default in the closed alpha test version of the game, which became a topic of debate among many players.

The Mouse Magnetism option (Image via Bungie)

It is clear from the aforementioned comments that even a vast majority of MnK players are not satisfied with this option, as it diminishes the skill ceiling. They argue that aim assist is not necessary for aiming with the mouse, and the game should be rewarding players who rely on their raw aim and precision.

