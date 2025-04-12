How to link Bungie and Twitch for Marathon?

The gameplay for Bungie's new PvP extraction shooter, Marathon, was revealed via a livestream on April 12, 2025. Moreover, it was announced that interested players can now claim Twitch drops by linking their Bungie account to the streaming platform and taking the necessary steps. The Marathon Twitch drops are available from April 11 to April 13, 2025.
This article will explain how you can link your Bungie account to Twitch to claim your Marathon reward.
How to link Bungie account to Twitch for Marathon drops
To link your Bungie account, you can take the following steps:
- Sign in to your Bungie account from Bungie.net. If you don't already have an account, you can create one by signing in with your platform account, such as Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, or even Twitch. However, it's recommended not to use Twitch here because you'll have to use a profile from a gaming platform regardless.
- Once you're signed in, you can go to your Account Settings menu and navigate to the Account Linking panel.
- Click on it, and you'll see Twitch as an option. Click on 'Link Account. '
- This will then lead you to Twitch. Authorize the linking, and it will be done successfully.
Using these simple steps, you can link your Bungie account to Twitch. To earn the reward, i.e., a 'Marathon Reveal Runner Badge, ' you'll need to purchase one new recurring or gift subscription for a participating channel.
Keep in mind that Prime Subscriptions do not count toward this reward. Therefore, you can't earn the Twitch drop by simply streaming content for the game live.
Marathon currently does not have a set release date. The title's gameplay reveal shows off an interesting, fast-paced, strategic sci-fi PvP extraction shooter. The game comes from Bungie, the creator of the Destiny games, which were rather well-received during their respective release periods. More information regarding the game, its release date, and more will likely be revealed eventually.
To keep updated, it's best to follow the developer's socials and the game's official pages.
