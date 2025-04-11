Destiny 2 team confirms the release window for the next expansion

Destiny 2 Codename Frontiers is expected to be released in 2025 summer. In a recent blog post, the developers revealed they are hard at work on the Frontiers expansion and haven't said anything about delays. Although there was some confusion regarding Bungie's wording, the company was quick to assure the community about the official release window.
The confirmation came from the official Twitter account of the developer team in response to a post from renowned journalist Paul Tassi.
Destiny 2 Codename Frontiers is still listed for a Summer release
Codename Frontiers has been kept behind closed doors for long enough. The expansion has no official title, pre-order listing, or gameplay reveals, even though it is only two months away. Based on the official date for the current season's end date, the expansion should be out on June 17, 2025. However, with the lack of any news from Bungie, the community assured itself of an upcoming delay announcement.
Fortunately, that isn't the case. In a blog post from April 10, Bungie shed some light on its plans regarding Frontiers. One of the notes initially read "later in 2025," which led many to believe there must be a delay. However, upon calling this phrasing out, the official Destiny 2 account responded with the following statement:
Don't read too deep into that. Still Summer. We'll change the language in the article to avoid further anxiety.
Summer could mean quite a few months, ranging from June to August. Hence, when asked about the specific month, Bungie responds with [REDACTED], meaning it doesn't have a precise window for that yet.
