Destiny 2 leaks hint at story points from Codename Frontiers

Codename Frontiers is Destiny 2's new chapter after The Final Shape. While the company is still working on building the story and the world of Frontiers, a few renowned dataminers in the community has seemingly revealed some new information. These dataminers are known for their leaks that usually end up being 100% accurate with the official release.

This article lists some of these leaks by Destiny Leaks and Bungie Leaks on X, stating the possible themes and activities that Codename Frontiers might have.

Note: This article is based on leaks by renowned leakers — Destiny Leaks and Bungie Leaks on X. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Destiny 2 Codename Frontiers story points leaked: New destination, possible Raid, and more

The leaked Destiny 2 information about Codename Frontiers comes from Destiny Leaks — @D2Leaks on X — which was later verified by Bungie Leaks as well. They posted a series of images from their Discord server, where Liz, a well-known name in the community, listed some information surrounding Frontiers.

Destiny Leaks also insisted that the points mentioned in the tweet are from October 2024, and have now been verified to be true. Here is a summary of what has been revealed.

Main points of the leak:

Pre-Golden Age train — which came through a portal — crashes into the city.

The portal leads to a new destination.

The story will be non-linear, as already explained by the developers. Players must locate the other half of the train through the portal.

The non-linear story will likely include arcs, with Osiris, Fallen Houses, Drifter, and Vex.

The concept of time is messed up on the planet, which brings Vex to the story.

The next Raid might also be Vex-related.

Note that the start of Destiny 2 Codename Frontiers has been scheduled for June 2025, with Apollo being the first expansion. Whether the aforementioned leaks are tied to Frontiers or not, remains unknown for now.

