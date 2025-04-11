How to get the Tau Ceti Marathon emblem in Destiny 2? 

Destiny 2 players will receive a new emblem to celebrate the gameplay reveal of Bungie's latest project, Marathon. The company's new shooter title will be revealed via a livestream on April 12, 2025, through Marathon's official Twitch channel. The emblem in question is free for everyone and can be obtained from the livestream.

All anyone has to do is tune into the stream between 10 am and 12 pm Pacific on April 12, 2025, and watch the stream for 15 minutes.

Tau Ceti Marathon emblem guide in Destiny 2

As mentioned, the Tau Ceti emblem can be obtained after watching the Marathon gameplay reveal stream for 15 minutes on April 12, 2025, between 10 am and 12 pm Pacific.

Here is a list of all the other air times for the livestream:

Pacific: 10 am PT.

10 am PT. Eastern: 1 pm ET.

1 pm ET. India: 10:30 pm IST.

10:30 pm IST. United Kingdom: 6 pm BST.

6 pm BST. Australia: 3 am AUST (April 13).

3 am AUST (April 13). Japan: 2 am JST (April 13).

The Tau Ceti emblem is a neon-colored Flair that players can add to their account. Anyone excited for Bungie's new game will surely want to show their support and claim the emblem from the livestream.

However, one must link their Bungie ID with Twitch to get the emblem delivered directly in-game.

Account linking page on the Bungie website (Image via Bungie)

Here's how to do it:

Open Bungie's official website and log in using your credentials. Make sure to put in the details for the platform you have an active account in

Click "Account Settings" followed by the "Account Linking" tab on the left. This will direct you to the screen with linking options to several social websites.

Your task is to look for "Twitch" beside the "Link Account" option.

Now, simply put in your Twitch credentials to link your account.

Head to the General section under Flair in Destiny 2 to redeem the emblem.

Bungie stated the following regarding the emblem giveaway:

We have a new and cool Destiny 2 emblem to share. It says here it comes from a star system relatively close to Sol, only 12 light years away, and it's inspired by this very cool game called Marathon. Just watch at least 15 minutes of the Marathon Gameplay Showcase Reveal on April 12 between 10 am and 12 pm Pacific to earn the Destination: Tau Ceti emblem in Destiny 2. Any Twitch channel in the Marathon directory will be eligible.

Note that there is also an official Marathon Twitch Batch up for grabs. Players must subscribe to any creator in the Marathon directory from April 11 at 7:45 am PT to April 12 at 4:00 pm PT.

