Destiny 2 Shattered Shards An Entity Manifested guide: Where to find all Expressions of Many

Shattered Shards: An Entity Manifested is one of the side quests from Destiny 2 Heresy. This quest must be completed to get a Willbreaker Shard, further helping the players to complete the main seasonal quest, Rites of the Deep, from Act II. An Entity Manifested requires players to travel to the Cosmodrome and defeat three different Taken bosses.

There will also be instances where players might not find the Taken bosses in Cosmodrome despite having the mission active. In such cases, try changing the Shaping Slab's path.

This article lists all three locations where players will find the different Expressions of Many in Cosmodrome, required to complete the "An Entity Manifested" quest.

All Expressions of Many Locations in Destiny 2

1) Expression of Many: The Jealous

The Steppes waypoint in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Spawn on the Steppes waypoint and start heading toward Dock 13 on the map. You can also track the mission on the map. Follow the marker, and you will encounter an open area with the Jealous Taken boss.

Jealous Taken boss (Image via Bungie)

Defeat this boss, followed by the other Taken mobs until the Blight despawns, just to be sure.

2) Expression of Many: The Covetous

Head to the Divide location from the Steppes waypoint in Cosmodrome. Like the first Taken boss, you can track its location on the map. Once you're in Divide, go where the Guardian was first resurrected in the New Light campaign.

Marker to the Gateway (Image via Bungie)

Make your way through the linear path within the huge structure until you find the exit.

Path to the Gateway (Image via Bungie)

After you arrive in the Gateway with tons of broken cars, you will notice a Taken Blight in the distance.

Blight in Gateway of Destiny 2 Cosmodrome (Image via Bungie)

Approach the Blight and defeat the Covetous, followed by the other enemies as well. Be mindful that this enemy uses Strand weaves, which can easily pull you in and throw you out in the open.

3) Expression of Many: The Envious

Envy boss in Lunar Complex (Image via Bungie)

Spawn on the Skywatch waypoint and head inside the Lunar Complex. Here, look for the Taken boss inside. The path is pretty linear here.

