How to complete Mission Dossier: Witch's Gambit in Destiny 2? 

The Witch's Gambit mission is one of many Vengeance quests available in Destiny 2 Heresy Act III. These quests are part of the main seasonal mission of Act III, where players have to go through them to progress further into the story. One such quest comes with the name "Witch's Gambit," which requires a bit more work than other quests and can confuse players with some of the tasks.

This article will walk you through the Witch's Gambit mission in Episode Heresy.

Destiny 2 Mission Dossier: Witch's Gambit walkthrough

Before going into anything, make sure to switch your Slab to the Resolve path/Dark mode.

1) Secrets discovered

Witch's Gambit has three main objectives you can complete in either a single Nether run or a step-by-step process. We will be going for the latter in this article. For the secrets, you can spawn in any one of five starting points in the Nether.

However, do launch the Nether activity in "Exploration Private" mode, as this will allow you to complete the tasks at your own pace as a solo player.

Exploration Private mode for Nether in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once you spawn in any location, look for the Toland Orb/white Taken Orb. Approach the Orb, and it will lead you in different directions. Do this enough times until a chest spawns, and then loot it to progress the task. For example, the image below shows the Mausoleum area and a Toland Orb.

Toland Orb in Mausoleum (Image via Bungie)

After the first chest, you can reload the activity and look for another Toland Orb in a different area. For instance, the image below shows an Orb in Trenchway.

Toland Orb in Trenchway (Image via Bungie)

Repeat this three times to get three secrets. Note that every area in The Nether has a Toland Orb, which will count as a secret completion.

2) Encounter completed

Defeat any enemies and complete an encounter to progress to this step. To identify an encounter in The Nether, take your Ghost out and watch for the 'Star' grey marker.

Star marker for encounters (Image via Bungie)

The final boss also counts as an encounter.

3) Corrupted Defeated

This specific step might be confusing to several players, as it doesn't do a good job of explaining the specifics. If you are defeating enemies and still cannot progress to this step, then you are lacking a Corrupted Boon in your run. Complete an encounter in any region and then look for a Corrupted Boon.

Corrupted Boon in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Corrupted Boons are essentially buffs and debuffs that come simultaneously. For example, the "Overcharged Abilities" in the image above provide a standard buff alongside a corrupted debuff. Pick these boons and then defeat enemies to get "Corrupted" kills.

