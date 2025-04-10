How to complete Mission Dossier: Witch's Gambit in Destiny 2? 

The Witch's Gambit mission is one of many Vengeance quests available in Destiny 2 Heresy Act III. These quests are part of the main seasonal mission of Act III, where players have to go through them to progress further into the story. One such quest comes with the name "Witch's Gambit," which requires a bit more work than other quests and can confuse players with some of the tasks.
This article will walk you through the Witch's Gambit mission in Episode Heresy.
Destiny 2 Mission Dossier: Witch's Gambit walkthrough
Before going into anything, make sure to switch your Slab to the Resolve path/Dark mode.
1) Secrets discovered
Witch's Gambit has three main objectives you can complete in either a single Nether run or a step-by-step process. We will be going for the latter in this article. For the secrets, you can spawn in any one of five starting points in the Nether.
However, do launch the Nether activity in "Exploration Private" mode, as this will allow you to complete the tasks at your own pace as a solo player.
Once you spawn in any location, look for the Toland Orb/white Taken Orb. Approach the Orb, and it will lead you in different directions. Do this enough times until a chest spawns, and then loot it to progress the task. For example, the image below shows the Mausoleum area and a Toland Orb.
After the first chest, you can reload the activity and look for another Toland Orb in a different area. For instance, the image below shows an Orb in Trenchway.
Repeat this three times to get three secrets. Note that every area in The Nether has a Toland Orb, which will count as a secret completion.
2) Encounter completed
Defeat any enemies and complete an encounter to progress to this step. To identify an encounter in The Nether, take your Ghost out and watch for the 'Star' grey marker.
The final boss also counts as an encounter.
3) Corrupted Defeated
This specific step might be confusing to several players, as it doesn't do a good job of explaining the specifics. If you are defeating enemies and still cannot progress to this step, then you are lacking a Corrupted Boon in your run. Complete an encounter in any region and then look for a Corrupted Boon.
Corrupted Boons are essentially buffs and debuffs that come simultaneously. For example, the "Overcharged Abilities" in the image above provide a standard buff alongside a corrupted debuff. Pick these boons and then defeat enemies to get "Corrupted" kills.
