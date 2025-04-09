Destiny 2 Heresy Act III Mission Resile walkthrough

Resile is the final mission in Destiny 2's long Light vs. Darkness saga. Players have to go through one more mission before bidding farewell to several characters that have accompanied them for the last 10 years. Resile also marks the conclusion of the Hive Gods chapter until Bungie decides to bring it back sometime in the future.

This article guides you through the Resile mission in Heresy Act III. Regarding prerequisites, go through all the steps in the Crossed Blades questline to get this specific mission at the end.

Mission Resile walkthrough in Destiny 2 Heresy

1) Hull Breach

To start, you will spawn on the Hull Breach region of the Dreadnaught. Here, look for the objective marker and head toward it. You can choose to engage with the mob groups on the way or ignore them and head straight for the marker.

Objective marker in Hull Breach (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

Once you reach the marker and arrive at a doorway, a Dread Subjugator boss, Resonant Knife, will spawn, with the objective updating to "Chip the Knife."

2) Chip the Knife

Your next task is to deal damage to the Subjugator boss by draining its shield. To do this, locate the Taken enemies that are spawning in the area and defeat them. Once enough enemies are defeated, one section of the ground will glow with a "Star" marker. Stand on the glow to get a Taken Willbreaker Sword.

Use this sword to deal damage to the Subjugator boss, up to one-third of its health bar.

Glow on the ground for Willbreaker (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

The objective will update to "Locate the Echo" again, and your task now is to follow the marker.

3) Mausoleum

In the Mausoleum, the objective marker will lead you to the blue arena located underneath the main area. However, you will also encounter several Taken eyes that will inflict the Suffocating Terror. Make sure to defeat the Wizard bosses attached to one of these Eyes while you are going towards the marker.

Marker in Mausoleum with Taken Eyes (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

Once you are in the arena below, defeat the Wizards again to despawn the Eyes, and the objective will now turn into "Break the Knife."

Here, defeat every enemy and look for the glow on the ground. Like previously, pick up the Taken Sword and attack the Subjugator for two-thirds of its health. Follow the marker again, leading you to Trenchway.

4) The final fight

Once you arrive in the Trenchway near the Echo of Navigation, wait for Savathun to finish speaking. Next, a couple of Savathun projections will spawn alongside other Hive enemies.

Once you defeat everyone, you will be teleported into a Taken Blight. Here, defeat the Shade of Oryx, Taken enemies and pick up the Taken Willbreaker Sword.

Savathun's projection in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

Use the Taken Sword to damage the Echo of Navigation outside the Blight. After damaging Echo briefly, you will find the "Voice of Xivu Arath" boss. Defeat it to get teleported inside the Blight once more.

Inside the Blight for the second time, defeat the Shade of Oryx again and pick up the Willbreaker Sword to damage the Echo.

Shade of Oryx inside Blight of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

Finally, the Resonant Knife Subjugator boss will spawn. Now, you will be teleported into the Blight right after the Subjugator spawns. Follow the same pattern until you get the Willbreaker and then use it to kill the Subjugator inside the Blight.

Next, use the Willbreaker outside the Blight to destroy Echo once and for all.

With the end of the Resile mission, the Final Shape's story arc finally concludes.

