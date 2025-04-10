All Hull Breach secrets in Destiny 2's Nether activity

The newest area added to Destiny 2's Nether in Heresy Act III is Hull Breach. Since every area acts like a mini open world, Bungie hid several secrets in each area, all associated with the seasonal seal. Hull Breach is also one of the larger areas in the Dreadnaught, and typically, finding some of these secrets can be pretty challenging.

Ad

This article lists all the secrets hidden within the Hull Breach area of the Dreadnaught. However, you must get your spawning point in the Hull Breach to get things started. Getting the spawn can take a few attempts, so keep trying until you get the Hull Breach as the starting point.

Destiny 2 Hull Breach secret locations

1) Toland

If you are in the Hull Breach, your first task for hunting secrets should always be to look for the Toland Orb. These Orbs are white Taken glowing lights that have been in the game since Year 2.

Ad

Trending

Toland Orb in Hull Breach of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

One of these Orbs can be found in a random location of the Hull Breach, while another can be found near a Skyburner blue flag. You should be looking for the former.

Ad

Loot chest that spawns from Toland (Image via Bungie)

Once you are near the Toland Orb, it will lead you to different locations, eventually stopping in one specific area. At this location, the Toland Orb will leave you with a loot chest, which usually drops a seasonal weapon.

Ad

2) Dog chest

From the spawning point, head to the complete opposite side of the Hull Breach, shown in the image below. Here, look for a small entrance to a cave.

Entrance to the Dog chest in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

After entering the cave, follow the yellow candlelight and small caveways to end up in a room with Taken dogs.

Ad

Taken dog inside the cave of Hull Breach (Image via Bungie)

Here, crouch and slowly walk to avoid alerting the dogs at all costs. Slowly crouch, walk past every dog, and try to reach the other side of the room where a Toland Orb is. Once you reach the Orb, a loot chest will spawn.

Ad

3) Desire chest

First Essence chest inside the cave (Image via Bungie)

The first Desire chest can be found within the same cave as the Dog chest. After entering through the first entrance, take a left, and you will find the first Desire chest behind the second pillar. You can also equip the "Wombo Detector" Ghost mod to see the chest from a distance.

Ad

Second Essence chest (Image via Bungie)

For the second chest, head outside, and to the opposite area where a few Scarlet structures are poking out from the ground. Here, the Ghost mod will lead you to the second Desire chest.

Ad

4) Skyburner chest

Skyburner flag (Image via Bungie)

Near the Scarlet structure, you will find a blue Skyburner flag alongside a Toland Orb. If the Orb isn't present here, then you can reload the activity again to get it. Interact, and a Taken Phalanx will spawn. Defeating the Phalanx will grant you a buff.

Ad

Cave entrance to the Cabal chest (Image via Bungie)

Head down and locate a cave entrance. Enter the cave, use the buff to destroy the Cabal barrier, and interact with the chest inside.

Ad

5) Catalyst chest

For the Catalyst chest, locate a diamond-shaped doorway on one side of the Hull Breach. Specifically, face the boss like in the image below, and start heading towards the right.

Facing the boss in Destiny 2 Hull Breach (Image via Bungie)

Here, you will find the doorway.

Ad

The doorway (Image via Bungie)

Enter and then interact with the object. If it says "Crossed Blade tithe found lacking," then follow our complete guide of Barrow-Dyad fourth Catalyst for a clearer idea.

Ad

6) Jumping puzzles

Climb the huge Hive sword in the middle until you find a small dent area where you can land. Look to your right, and you will see a platform.

Platform beside the Sword (Image via Bungie)

If there isn't a platform, try reloading by exiting the Hull Breach, as the platform is based on RNG. Once you are on the platform, get your Ghost out momentarily to reveal the hidden platforms. Follow these platforms to the chest.

Ad

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More