How to unlock the fourth Catalyst for Barrow-Dyad in Destiny 2

The fourth and final Catalyst for the Barrow-Dyad SMG, Target Lock, is currently available in Destiny 2. Act III of Heresy has brought in several secrets, two of which are associated with the Exotic weapon. Based on any craftable Catalyst in the past, Bungie followed a pattern of releasing each Catalyst in a weekly manner. However, it seems both the Catalysts arrived simultaneously in the first week.

Ad

Players have to work a little bit more for the fourth Catalyst compared to the others. While the first three Catalysts do go through a bit of secret-hunting within the Nether, the final Catalyst can be a bit of work, as players must complete a few secrets before opening up a portal.

Prerequirements for the Barrow-Dyad fourth Catalyst in Destiny 2

Before going for the fourth Barrow-Dyad Catalyst, you must complete a few secrets in The Nether. For the fourth Catalyst, there are three Coalescence of the Knife required. These collectibles can be picked up from different corners of the Dreadnaught in the Nether, and one of the side-revenge quests is provided as part of the Week 1 storyline.

Ad

Trending

Toland orb in Hull Breach of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of things you must do before going for the Catalyst:

Ad

Find three Coalescence

For the first Coalescence, head to the new Hull Breach location of Nether, and then look for the Toland orb. Follow the orb, defeat a Phalanx, and then head to the cave underneath the Phalanx for the first Coalescence.

For the second Coalescence, head to the Founts, and then follow the order of the yellow Hive Runes to shoot the ones inside the green room. Next, shoot another Rune on one of the pillars, and then enter the newly opened passageway. Enter the passaway, find a Taken Blight, and destroy it for the second Coalescence.

For the third Coalescence, complete the Mission Dossier: Blade Logic side quest from Act III.

Ad

For a more detailed guide on every location, you can also follow our complete guide for each Coalescence of the Knife location in Episode Heresy.

Destiny 2 Barrow-Dyad fourth Catalyst location guide

Head to Hull Breach

After collecting the three Coalescence of the Knife from the aforementioned locations, head to the new Hull Breach location in the Nether. Note that this specific location cannot be spawned in, and players must fight their way through the Nether encounters to end up here.

Ad

Diamond door in Hull Breach (Image via Bungie)

Once you are in the Hull Breach, look for a diamond-shaped door frame, similar to the one in the image below. To find the door, position yourself behind the Wizard/Hashladun boss and look at it. From here, head left, and you will find the door frame on the wall.

Ad

Interact with the console

After entering through the door frame, you will find a console on the left wall, similar to the one in the Trenchway.

Console for opening the portal (Image via Bungie)

If you do not collect the Coalescence, a message will be displayed on the screen saying "Crossed Blades Tithe found lacking." If you do find the three Coalescence, you can interact with the console.

Ad

Enter the portal

Chest for Warped Osseous Spine in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Interacting with the console will open up a portal. Next, enter the portal and loot both chests. One of the chests will drop a Warped Osseous Spine. Typically, use the Osseous Spine to exchange for the fourth Catalyst quest at the slab.

Ad

A Silken Path

Exchanging the Warped Osseous Spine will grant the "A Silken Path" quest. The next two steps will require you to find 10 Tithing Wormspawns and complete the Derealize mission with the Barrow-Dyad Exotic SMG.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback