All Coalescence of the Knife locations in Destiny 2 Heresy Act III

Coalescence of the Knife is a special currency that players can collect by completing secrets in Destiny 2 Heresy Act III. There are three Knives that players must find in different corners of the game before obtaining the fourth and final Catalyst for the Barrow-Dyad Exotic SMG. However, obtaining them can be difficult, as they are locked behind heavy RNG.

Ad

This article lists every location where players can get a Coalescence of the Knife in Destiny 2 Heresy Act III.

Destiny 2 Coalescence of the Knife location guide

Before getting the collectibles, let's look at why you should obtain them for the fourth Barrow-Dyad Target Lock Catalyst in Destiny 2.

You must collect the three Coalescence Knives as part of the new Nether secrets and then head to a specific location within the Hull Breach section of the Dreadnaught. Here, a portal must be opened, similar to the second Catalyst, and then a chest for a Spine. This Spine can then be exchanged for a Catalyst quest. Not collecting these Coalescence will fail to open the portal.

Ad

Trending

Coalescence #1:

Mission Dossier: Blade Logic (Image via Bungie)

While going through the Destiny 2 Act III Week 1 seasonal story, you will encounter a step that requires you to complete six side quests. One Coalescence will drop from one of these quests.

Ad

While many players have reported receiving the Knife from Mission Dossier: Blade Logic, it can be different for you. Hence, complete every mission until the collectible drops.

Coalescence #2:

For the second Coalescence, head to the new Hull Breach location in The Nether and look for the Taken/Toland White orb.

Get close to this Orb and follow the different places it starts moving to. At the end of its path, the Orb will end up near a blue flag, which will now be interactable.

Ad

Toland near the blue flag in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

After interacting with the Orb, a Taken Phalanx named Skyburner's Grudge will spawn in the same area. Defeat this boss, and you will get a buff called Legion Code on your left.

Ad

While holding this buff, look for a cave entrance just below the platform where you defeat the Taken Phalanx. Inside the cave, use the code, shut down the Cabal Barrier, and then open the chest inside for the second Coalescence.

Cave entrance below the boss in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The heavy RNG here applies to the Toland Orb, as there can be instances where the Orb doesn't spawn at all. Hence, the only option is to either complete the rest of the Nether or rerun the activity, fight until you get to Hull Breach, and look for the Orb again.

Ad

Coalescence #3:

For the third Coalescence, you can fight your way to the Founts area and then complete two Hive Rune puzzles there.

To start, locate a set of Hive Runes on either side of the area. They look like the ones in the image below.

Hive Runes in the Founts (Image via Bungie)

Next, memorize the Runes from left to right. Then, shoot them within the room located behind these symbols.

Ad

Shooting in the correct order will spawn the Runes in a chest.

Destiny 2 Hive Runes to shoot in Founts (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

For the next Rune, look for a symbol on a pillar near the chest that spawns. Shoot the Rune to open a secret passageway on the wall of the same room.

Ad

Enter the passageway and follow the maze until you find a Taken Blight on the floor.

Blight in the maze of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/Esoterickk YT)

You will also have a Suffocating Terror debuff, so the time is against you here. A chest will spawn after you destroy the Blight. Loot the chest for the final Coalescence of the Knife. Similar to 'Hull Breach,' the Founts cannot be spawned in.

Ad

Additionally, the secret chests of the three primary spawn points have the possibility of containing Coalescence of the Knife. You can try your luck there if you do not want to fight through to Hull Breach or the Founts.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback