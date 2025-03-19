Destiny 2 Barrow-Dyad Exotic Catalyst guide: How to find the secret quests in The Nether

Destiny 2's new Exotic sensation, the Barrow-Dyad Submachine Gun, is a new Strand SMG. Like many previous Exotic weapons, this gear piece also consists of four craftable Catalysts. Players can jump in each week to get the secret quests or wait for all four Catalysts to become available and obtain them simultaneously.

Before going in to acquire the Catalysts, make sure to complete the Barrow-Dyad Exotic quest to get the weapon and then get the "Dyadic Ascension" quest. Once done, you can follow the steps given below.

How to get the first Barrow-Dyad Catalyst in Destiny 2

1) Dyadic Ascension

The first step of this quest will require you to raise your Slab, Resolve Path, to 12. Doing so will allow you to get the "Moment of Clarity" from the Slab.

Next, the objective of the quest will update, asking you to get 18 Taken Osseus Fragments from The Nether. There are six in each of the three main spawning areas of the Dreadnaught. They look something like this:

Taken Osseus Fragment in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Finding the Taken Osseus Fragments can be easy, as each will show up on the mini-map once you are near them.

Next, head back to the Slab, and it will give you an Intrinsic Upgrade for the weapon. The quest will then disappear.

2) Catalyst quest for High-Impact Reserves

To get the Catalyst quest for the first Barrow-Dyad Catalyst, complete a run of Expert Court of Blades with the weapon equipped.

At the very end, you will receive a "Sharp Osseus Spine," which can be exchanged for a quest at the Slab. Head to the Slab and then pick up the "A Needle's Path" quest.

3) A Needle's Path

A Needle Path quest for the first Catalyst of Barrow-Dyad (Image via Bungie)

To complete this quest, run an entire Expert Court of Blades with the Barrow-Dyad Submachine Gun, alongside precision weapons such as Scout Rifle, Sniper Rifle, or Linear Fusion Rifles. An entire run counts as defeating a major boss in the final round.

The High-Impact Reserves Catalysts will be handed to you in the end, when you are looting the final loot chest.

How to get the second Barrow-Dyad Catalyst in Destiny 2

1) How to get the Catalyst quest for Threadling

Before going in for the quest, make sure to complete the Act II Week 2 part of the "Rite of the Deep" questline. Once done, spawn on the Trenchway section of The Nether with Barrow-Dyad equipped. Next, head outside onto the open area with the bridge and look for an opening on the wall, as shown in the image below.

Opening on the wall for the second Catalyst quest (Image via Bungie)

Go through the opening and look for an object to your left. Interact with this object to open a portal.

An object inside the gap on the wall of Destiny 2 Nether (Image via Bungie)

If the object says " Rites of the Deep tithe is lacking," a workaround is to join someone who can open the portal for you and then hop in. Anyone from matchmaking or one of your friends will do the trick.

Unfortunately, the portal is currently bugged, and Bungie is yet to announce a fix.

After entering the portal, the loot chest on the right will help you get a "Heavy Osseus Spine." Exchange this for the Catalyst quest on the Slab.

2) Catalyst quest

The next couple of steps require you to maximize the reputation for the Slab on the Ambition Path and complete an Expert Nether run with Sword, Glaives, Shotgun, and having Barrow-Dyad equipped.

This article will be updated once the remaining two Catalysts unlock in Destiny 2 Heresy Act III.

