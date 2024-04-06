How to extend recording time in Content Warning

A major point of concern is the recording time in Content Warning, which can be quite short by default. A shortened recording time presents fewer opportunities to record your antics while you jump down into the “Old World” with your friends to achieve stardown by becoming SpookTube famous. The limit was likely placed by the developers as a way to prevent the overwhelming of the game servers and user PCs.

Thankfully, it is possible to extend the recording time in Content Warning with the use of mods, though the process is rather involved. A breakdown of the mod and its installation processes can be found below.

How to increase recording time in Content Warning

You can use the Infinite Camera mod to dramatically boost your recording times (Image via Landfall Publishing)

Unfortunately, there is no way to increase the recording time in Content Warning - assuming you have an untouched, vanilla install. It is hoped that Landfall Publishing will add in the feature at a later date via its many updates.

To currently gain access to a longer recording time, you must install a mod that can be accessed via the Thunderstore and is labelled as “Infinite Camera”. Infinite Camera removes the recording limit entirely, allowing you to record clips for as long as you wish.

However, the mod must be installed for all players within the lobby, or it won't work. It can be used in conjunction with the Virality mod, allowing for a more immersive experience.

Link to the mod here.

How to install mods in Content Warning

Installing mods (Image via Thunderstore)

To install the Infinite Camera mod and thus increase the recording time in Content Warning, refer to the steps below:

Install the Thunderstore/Overwolf mod manager app on your Windows PC.

Start the app, and search for “Content Warning” at the start screen.

Choose your profile (usually “Default”) to proceed further.

Click on the “Get Mods” button on the left side of the UI.

Look up “Infinite Camera” using the search function.

Click on the requisite download button to begin the installation process.

The mod will now install with all of its dependencies (such as BepInExPack).

You can now choose to launch Content Warning with the mod (enabled by default) using the button toggle under the “My Mods” section of the user interface.

Content Warning is a multiplayer survival horror game that was released on April 1, 2024 by Landfall Publishing. The game borrows elements from popular horror titles such as Lethal Company and Phasmophobia, and has players investigating the “Old World” as they attempt to capture scary footage which they then upload to “SpookTube”.

The game was briefly free to claim during launch, after which it reverted back to its base price of $7.99.

Stay tuned for more Content Warning updates on Sportskeeda.