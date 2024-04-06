While we don't recommend doing it, you can definitely throw items in Content Warning. If you are looking for how to do so, we have got you covered. Content Warning's launch saw a meteoric rise in the Steam charts. Players were instantly taken in by the gameplay mechanics, simplistic aesthetic, controls, and premise. The developers also boosted the game's popularity by providing it for free for the first 24 hours after launch.

During your time in the Old World, you may want to pass items to your friends (the game does have a few items and several upgrades and unlockable gadgets). Read on below to find out how to do so.

Guide on how to throw items in Content Warning

Learn how to throw items in Content Warning (Image via Landfall Games)

The default keyboard bind to throw items in Content Warning is to press Q for a second and release it. This will throw the item currently equipped (you can equip three and cycle between them by using 1,2, and 3 on the keyboard). Simply pressing and releasing the button will drop the item.

Knowing how to throw items can become essential when you want to save your camera with all the footage or when you want to throw at a monster you encounter in the Old World. Of course, you can also throw items at friends to goof around.

Content Warning has had a lifetime concurrent player peak of 204,439, according to SteamDB. While the player count has currently fallen significantly to 30k, we expect it to rise again during the weekend and when new content is added. The developers are consistently pushing patches to iron out issues.

