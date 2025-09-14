How to farm Crawbug Ragpelts in Hollow Knight Silksong

Crawbugs are among the annoying creatures you encounter in Hollow Knight Silksong, as they are disruptive and often appear in swarms across various segments in Pharloom. Thankfully there is some incentive to fight them, and it comes in the shape of a Hunt Wish. You come across the Crawbug Clearing quest after lifting the silken curse from Bellhart.

Ad

The Hunt Wish requires you to collect a total of 25 Crawbug Ragpelts in Hollow Knight Silksong. Here are more details on how you can initiate and complete the quest.

How to start Crawbug Clearing Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

Talk to Creige (Image via Team Cherry)

After lifting the curse from Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong, inspect the wish wall next to the vendor. There you can pick up the Crawbug Clearing Wish alongside other quests. Upon accepting them, head to Halfway Home in Greymoor and speak with Creige.

Ad

Trending

The NPC will explain how the pesky Crawbugs have settled above his home, causing troubles to the passerby pilgrims. Therefore, his business is falling apart. He will ask Hornet to bring him 25 Crawbug Ragpelts to make a scarecrow capable of keeping the intruders away.

Farming Crawbug Ragpelts in Hollow Knight Silksong

Different species of craws can be found across various segments in Greymoor. You can run around defeating them to gather the required number of Crawbug Ragpelts or follow an efficient farming method. The latter requires you to kill the invaders at the Halfway Home’s rooftop and reset their spawn using the bench.

Ad

Also read: How to reach the Memorium in Hollow Knight Silksong

Collecting Crawbug Ragpelts (Image via Team Cherry)

Here are the detailed steps:

Ad

Exit the Halfway Home from the right side and use the nearby platforms to reach the top of the Inn.

Defeat all the crawbugs on the rooftop and ledges.

Head back to the Halfway Home and use the bench to respawn. Upon doing so, the enemy will also spawn back at the roof.

Defeat them again and repeat steps until you have 25 Crawbug Ragpelts.

More crawbugs spawn at the far right side of Greymoor, if that’s something you want to include in each reset cycle. It is worth noting that the regular craws drop a single Ragpelt, whereas the Squat and Tall bugs drop three each.

Ad

Hollow Knight Silksong Crawbug Clearing Wish rewards

Hand over the Crawbug Ragpelts to Creige to complete the quest. He will set up the scarecrow above Halfway Home that will prevent any future invasions. Additionally, the bartender will offer you one of the Crafting Kits in Hollow Knight Silksong. You can use the item to enhance the effect of Hornet’s tools.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.