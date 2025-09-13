How to reach the Memorium in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Memorium in Hollow Knight Silksong is tucked behind a series of challenges that test how well you’ve unlocked movement upgrades and whether you’re ready for the climb. Getting there requires careful preparation and a clear path through some of the game’s tougher areas.

Ad

On that note, here is how you can reach in The Memorium in Hollow Knight Silksong.

A guide to reach the Memorium in Hollow Knight Silksong

Prerequisites for the Memorium in Hollow Knight Silksong

To even attempt reaching The Memorium, you’ll need a few core abilities unlocked:

Clawline – Found on the eastern side of the Underworks. This is required for navigating Mount Fay.

– Found on the eastern side of the Underworks. This is required for navigating Mount Fay. Faydown Cloak (Double Jump) – Located at the top of Mount Fay. Without this, you can’t progress beyond Act 2, and reaching The Memorium becomes tough.

Ad

Trending

Once you’ve got these abilities, the climb and the route forward become possible.

Also read: How to get Sylphsong ability in Hollow Knight Silksong

From the Citadel to Songclave

With Double Jump acquired, make your way to the top-left side of the Citadel. This leads into the Songclave. From there, continue left. This path isn’t just a straight line, and there are obstacles to navigate.

Follow the steps to reach the Memorium in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Ape Knight Gaming)

As you move through, you’ll run into two strong enemies in the Choral Chambers. You can fight them if you want, but the option to slip past without engaging is also there.

Ad

Finding the hidden way forward

After clearing (or avoiding) the chamber, you’ll spot a pass that heads downward. Resist the urge to take it. Instead, Double Jump upward across the space until you reach a platform above.

Go to either side to reach the ceiling (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Jun Guides)

At the top, look for a ceiling covered in green growth. It may not stand out at first, but it’s breakable. Smash through and push forward, climbing higher until you finally arrive in The Memorium.

Ad

The Memorium location in Hollow Knight Silksong

Once you’re inside, things get a little more manageable. The map of the area can be picked up fairly early, though technically you can explore without it. From the entrance, go right first, and you’ll find a Bench. Rest here to set a checkpoint, then step outside the room and climb upward toward the right-hand passage.

This area throws multiple enemies at you, capped off with a Rhinoguard near the end. You can clear them out for safety, but it’s also possible to move past if you’d rather save time and resources.

Ad

Continue left through the next passage, then drop down until you see a sign pointing the way. On this path, you’ll come across a machine selling the Memorium map for 70 Rosaries. Pick it up, and you’ll have an easier time understanding the layout from here on out.

With the map in hand, head back left, where you’ll find multiple breakable walls that connect deeper into the zone, eventually looping back toward the Bench.

Ad

That concludes our guide on reaching Memorium in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

You can check these out in the meantime:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.