How to reach the Memorium in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Memorium in Hollow Knight Silksong is tucked behind a series of challenges that test how well you’ve unlocked movement upgrades and whether you’re ready for the climb. Getting there requires careful preparation and a clear path through some of the game’s tougher areas.
On that note, here is how you can reach in The Memorium in Hollow Knight Silksong.
A guide to reach the Memorium in Hollow Knight Silksong
Prerequisites for the Memorium in Hollow Knight Silksong
To even attempt reaching The Memorium, you’ll need a few core abilities unlocked:
- Clawline – Found on the eastern side of the Underworks. This is required for navigating Mount Fay.
- Faydown Cloak (Double Jump) – Located at the top of Mount Fay. Without this, you can’t progress beyond Act 2, and reaching The Memorium becomes tough.
Once you’ve got these abilities, the climb and the route forward become possible.
From the Citadel to Songclave
With Double Jump acquired, make your way to the top-left side of the Citadel. This leads into the Songclave. From there, continue left. This path isn’t just a straight line, and there are obstacles to navigate.
As you move through, you’ll run into two strong enemies in the Choral Chambers. You can fight them if you want, but the option to slip past without engaging is also there.
Finding the hidden way forward
After clearing (or avoiding) the chamber, you’ll spot a pass that heads downward. Resist the urge to take it. Instead, Double Jump upward across the space until you reach a platform above.
At the top, look for a ceiling covered in green growth. It may not stand out at first, but it’s breakable. Smash through and push forward, climbing higher until you finally arrive in The Memorium.
The Memorium location in Hollow Knight Silksong
Once you’re inside, things get a little more manageable. The map of the area can be picked up fairly early, though technically you can explore without it. From the entrance, go right first, and you’ll find a Bench. Rest here to set a checkpoint, then step outside the room and climb upward toward the right-hand passage.
This area throws multiple enemies at you, capped off with a Rhinoguard near the end. You can clear them out for safety, but it’s also possible to move past if you’d rather save time and resources.
Continue left through the next passage, then drop down until you see a sign pointing the way. On this path, you’ll come across a machine selling the Memorium map for 70 Rosaries. Pick it up, and you’ll have an easier time understanding the layout from here on out.
With the map in hand, head back left, where you’ll find multiple breakable walls that connect deeper into the zone, eventually looping back toward the Bench.
That concludes our guide on reaching Memorium in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.
