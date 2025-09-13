How to get Sylphsong ability in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Sylphsong ability in Hollow Knight Silksong is inextricably linked to one of the most challenging questlines in the game, and you can only obtain it by being deemed worthy in multiple ways. It will come from Eva, an NPC hidden in the depths of Weavenest Atla, who requests that you collect crests and memory lockets, then bind her before she teaches Hornet the ability.

This guide covers how to unlock the Sylphsong ability in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to unlock Sylphsong ability in Hollow Knight Silksong

Where to find Eva in Hollow Knight Silksong

Eva is hidden in the lower east corner of Weavenest Atla. To reach her, start where the region ends on the lowest bench and then move east as shown in the image, breaking through a series of hidden walls. Now make your way down into her chamber.

Eva's location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

You will not have access to this route until making progress in Act 1 at Moss Grotto, where you will notice a sealed door early on in your journey. This can only be opened after you defeat Bellhart, kill Widow, and acquire the Needolin ability.

After this, return to Moss Grotto, where you can now use Needolin to reveal the route leading directly to Weavenest Atla. Inside, activate the two ceiling levers in a large chamber to unlock the map, then take the elevator down. Breaking through walls on the right side eventually leads you to Eva.

But just meeting Eva is not enough; she only grants Sylphsong once you’ve met two primary conditions: getting all the crests and collecting 20 memory lockets.

1) All Crest locations in Hollow Knight Silksong

The first prerequisite is collecting all crests scattered across Pharloom. Each one is tied to a specific challenge, chapel, or quest:

Hunter Crest – Available at the very start of the campaign.

– Available at the very start of the campaign. Wanderer Crest – Found in Wormways. You’ll need a Simple Key (500 Rosaries from the Bone Bottom vendor) to open the Chapel of the Wanderer in the Bonegrave.

– Found in Wormways. You’ll need a Simple Key (500 Rosaries from the Bone Bottom vendor) to open the Chapel of the Wanderer in the Bonegrave. Reaper Crest – Located in Greymoor, inside the Chapel of the Reaper. You’ll face a gauntlet section before reaching the reward in the top room.

– Located in Greymoor, inside the Chapel of the Reaper. You’ll face a gauntlet section before reaching the reward in the top room. Beast Crest – Gained after defeating Skarrgard in The Marrow, then moving right to find the Chapel of the Beast. There, you’ll battle the Savage Beastfly boss before claiming the crest.

– Gained after defeating Skarrgard in The Marrow, then moving right to find the Chapel of the Beast. There, you’ll battle the Savage Beastfly boss before claiming the crest. Witch Crest – Reward for finishing the Infestation Operation Wish in Greyroot, northwest Greymoor.

– Reward for finishing the Infestation Operation Wish in Greyroot, northwest Greymoor. Shaman Crest – Earned in Act 3 at the Ruined Chapel, accessible by using the Silk Soar skill near a lore tablet.

– Earned in Act 3 at the Ruined Chapel, accessible by using the Silk Soar skill near a lore tablet. Architect Crest – Found in the Cauldron section of the Underworks after clearing the Chapel of the Architect.

Gathering these seven items is only the beginning; you’ll still need to upgrade them.

2) Unlocking Crest slots with Memory Lockets

Eva won’t help you until you also collect 20 Memory Lockets. These are used to upgrade each crest to full capacity, unlocking all of its available slots. Once you’ve completed this step, return to Eva and she’ll further enhance your crests.

This unlocks additional slots designed for colored abilities, letting Hornet equip a wider variety of tools and fine-tune her build.

3) Binding Eva and receiving Sylphsong

After the crest upgrades are done, speak to Eva one last time. This time, she can be bound, and doing so unlocks the Sylphsong ability in Hollow Knight Silksong.

What Sylphsong ability in Hollow Knight Silksong does

Concluding the quest for Sylphsong ability in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/ ZaFrostPet)

The Sylphsong ability in Hollow Knight Silksong strengthens Hornet's sustain. Once you unlock it, resting at any bench will automatically refill Hornet's Silk bar. In other words, if you drain your Silk reserves during a longer expedition, you can always reset at a bench and regenerate with a full resource bar.

It makes abilities, heals, and binds far easier to use since you no longer have to worry about slowly building Silk back up after a long fight.

This ability is especially useful in preparation for bosses or gauntlet runs, ensuring Hornet can enter every encounter fully stocked without grinding enemies for Silk beforehand.

That concludes our guide to obtaining Sylphsong ability in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

