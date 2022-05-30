How to farm Quartz in V Rising

V Rising is the latest entry in the multiplayer survival genre, and players are singing the game's praises for its interesting themes and deep mechanics. One crucial aspect of gameplay is the game's massive crafting system. However, much like every other game with a crafting system, this requires resource collecting.

It should come as no surprise to the average survival game enjoyer that every game in the genre needs to have a wide catalog of resources to find and collect. These resources can be as common as wood from a nearby tree to as complex as specific boss loot. However, some resources are just plain hard to find.

Some of the most difficult resources to collect can be those found in ores around the world. Players are never given any in-game tips on where these ores can be found,, and more experienced online players aren't always helpful to newcomers. Read on to learn how one can farm Quartz in the game.

Areas with Quartz in V Rising

A player in front of quartz ore in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

The area of V Rising most flush with Quartz nodes is Dunley Farmlands. This is the area on the northeast portion of the map and is most easily accessible from the east side of Farbane Woods. However, this area can be very dangerous for players with copper gear due to high-level militia enemies.

These enemies can attack the player from afar with fire bolts from crossbows, which can take down players with lesser gear in a couple of hits. Traversing the area at night is preferable as it is much easier to sneak around then. Dawnbreak Village, Dunley Monastery, and Mosswick Village have the most Quartz nodes.

It is also worth mentioning that the player should have at least one copper mace at this point. It has also been reported that the most Quartz nodes in a given area are located at Dunley Monastery, behind the largest building in the area. This is located in the eastern portion of the territory, and players may see this building right away.

When farming Quartz nodes in the area, players should be wary of the constant threat of powerful enemies in the area. Since the location is a monastery, enemies capable of dealing holy damage roam the premises. These enemies are also around level 50 so players should be prepared.

Now that players know how to get Quartz in V Rising, what can it be used for? Most commonly, Quartz is used to be turned into glass. To do this, the player will first need to find and kill the boss, Christina the Sun Priestess. After defeating her, the player can begin making glass at a furnace using 20 pieces of Quartz.

Quartz and glass are mainly used when constructing decorative pieces for the player's castle. Most obviously, these resources can be used to construct windows. However, glass is also used to brew potions and make empty glass bottles.

