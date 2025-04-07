How to feed your baby in Inzoi

Having children and starting a family can be one of the most exciting aspects of a life simulator game like Inzoi. Zois can become parents, and they must spend many in-game days raising and observing their children.

However, if you are struggling to figure out how to feed babies in Inzoi, don't fret. This guide will explain how to give babies their formula and keep them happy. If babies aren't fed in Inzoi, they won't die, but the Child Protection Agency will take them away.

Can you feed your newborn baby in Inzoi?

A newborn baby in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON)

You cannot feed newborn babies in Inzoi, so don't worry about their hunger. The only thing a new parent can do is to check their temperature.

Once the newborn babies move onto the next stage of the life cycle and become toddlers, only then are you required to feed them.

How to feed your toddler in Inzoi

The only babies that can be fed in Inzoi are toddlers, and there are many methods for giving them their formula.

You can click on the toddler while playing as the parent Zoi. Click on 'Parenting', which will expand to have many options, and then click on 'Give Formula' to feed the baby. If you choose this, your Zoi will approach the toddler and offer them a bottle.

While playing as the baby, you also have the option to ask for food. You can ask the parent or the nanny, depending on who is closer. Click on the needs tab and click on Hunger, and it will generate an action to ask for food. Click on a parent, and one of the actions is to 'Ask for food'. Click on the baby and one of the toddler interactions is also 'Ask for food'.

The parent or the nanny can be in the middle of another action, so feeding could be delayed for a bit longer unless you cancel those actions first.

