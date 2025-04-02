Understanding how to manage fires in Inzoi can be essential for players who want to keep their Zois safe. This mishap can occur easily if players aren't cautious and can be devastating if they don't act quickly. Aside from just being a life hazard, these are capable of dealing heavy financial losses to your families.

Here's how you can manage fires in Inzoi.

How to manage fires in Inzoi

Fires in Inzoi can be devastating if don't taken care of (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Krafton)

How does a fire start?

Understanding how fires in Inzoi occur is important so that you don't make the same mistake. These can be created when there's a kitchen mishap. If any Zoi uses an electrical appliances, it has a chance of catching fire as well.

Avoiding and extinguishing fire

Once a fire ignites, there are different ways in which you can respond.

Zois can try to put out the fire themselves. To do so, select the fire and click the "Put Out Fire" option. However, this is only recommended if it is a small one, as tackling a big fire might prove difficult and even cause your Zoi to die.

Zois can choose to panic about the accident. (Select the "Fire!" option)

Characters can evacuate to safety. This is the best action to take if the fire gets difficult to handle. Making sure all your Zois are safe is an important first step if you want to save them all from death.

Zois can call in firefighters. Choose the "Report Fire" option and they'll call in emergency services. However, there's a chance they'll be delayed if they're already tackling another emergency.

How to take care of fires

The manage city tab (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Krafton)

Aside from the life hazard, any furniture or item burned by the fire is rendered unusable, causing monetary loss. Follow these steps to ensure you're well-equipped to deal with an event like this before it gets out of hand.

Buy fire alarms for your house's interiors and exteriors. While this won't automatically call the firefighters, it will warn both the player and their Zois to an incident, allowing quick action to be taken.

Set up fire extinguishers in your house so that your Zois can easily keep the fires from getting bigger and more dangerous.

Lastly, if you don't want to deal with the frequent fires, open your smarthphone and go to the city map. Here, manage the "Manage City" option and scroll down to the "Fire Prevention Rate" slider. Move it all the way to the right in the blue section. This will reduce the chances a fire occuring in the city.

