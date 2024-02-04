How to “Feed the Weak Cat” in Persona 3 Reload

One of Elizabeth’s many requests will require you to “Feed the Cat” in Persona 3 Reload. This is part of a series of missions that you can obtain from her, and what makes completing it important is the reward it offers. Elizabeth’s requests are important to complete as they help make progression easier. The rewards she provides are quite valuable and will eventually make things easier for you as you explore Tartarus.

However, completing these missions is easier said than done because these quests come with a few nuances. Thus, it’s not surprising why many in the community are confused about how to complete some of them.

This Persona 3 Reload guide will go over how you can accomplish Elizabeth’s “Feed the Cat” request.

How to easily complete “Feed the Cat” in Persona 3 Reload

To complete Elizabeth’s request, you will be required to feed the weak cat located near a street lamp in the Station Outskirts area. Make your way to Port Island Station, where you will find the cat. To complete the mission, you must purchase cat food and then feed it.

The item that you need for this mission is called Super Cat Food. It’s not something you will get as a drop from an enemy or a boss. To obtain it, you must purchase it from Aohige Pharmacy for 700 Yen. The pharmacy is located in Paulownia Mall; it’s hard to miss, and it’s also the place where you will be able to buy Muscle Drink for another one of Elizabeth’s quests.

However, 700 Yen this early on in the game may seem rather expensive. So, if you are short on cash, try completing other part-time jobs. They are a great source of money in Persona 3 Reload, and you will be able to gain the funds to buy the cat food in no time.

Giving it the food will help restore its health. Thereafter, head back to Elizabeth again to complete the quest. As a reward, she will give you the Male Summer Garb.

