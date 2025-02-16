How to find and use relics in Civilization 7

Relics in Civilization 7 are important objects you must collect if you want to progress in the Cultural Legacy Path. However, you'll need to set up a few things before you start acquiring these important items. They will be essential in the Exploration Age, allowing you to achieve the Golden Age moniker.

This article provides a guide on finding and using relics in Civilization 7.

Toshakhana in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

The relics in Civilization 7 are related to the Cultural Legacy Path of the Exploration Age. The Golden Age condition in this phase is called Toshakhana, and to achieve it, players must display 12 relics in their empire.

The major checkpoints in this Legacy Path are as follows:

Study a Piety Civic, build a temple, and establish a religion. Train a missionary or any adjacent unit and convert any foreign settlement to your religion. Study the Theology Civic and establish an enhancer belief. Collect and display 6 relics. Collect and display 9 relics. Collect and display 12 relics.

After building a temple, missionary units should be available to train/for purchase in the city production menu. Note that you can train a missionary in any region that has a temple. These include units without any religion or ones that follow a religion separate from you. Move them into the target settlement and then hit the spread religion icon (dove icon) in the bottom right UI to start the process.

Next, you'll need to use two charges of their "spread religion" action on two particular tiles to successfully turn a large city towards your cause. These are the urbanized district and rural district (farm, mine, clay pit, etc.) areas. However, if the settlement doesn't have any active religion, you don't need to spend two charges on it.

Reliquary Beliefs

When you establish a religion, you'll need to choose a reliquary belief. This will be the most important factor in terms of acquiring relics (Note that in the Religion Menu, select your religion in the top tab to show all beliefs). The best choice here is to pick the following belief:

Icons: +2 relic for the first-time conversion of a city-state

Reliquary Beliefs are a great way to acquire relics in the title (Image via 2K)

However, if you want to select a belief other than Icons, then other suitable choices include:

Evangelism: +1 relic for first-time conversion of another civilization's settlement in distant lands. It cannot be a city-state.

+1 relic for first-time conversion of another civilization's settlement in distant lands. It cannot be a city-state. Ecclesiasticism: +1 relic for first-time conversion of another civilization's settlement with 10 urban population.

+1 relic for first-time conversion of another civilization's settlement with 10 urban population. Lay Followers: +1 relic for first-time conversion of another civilization's settlement with 10 rural population.

+1 relic for first-time conversion of another civilization's settlement with 10 rural population. Reliquaries: +1 relic for first-time conversion of another civilization's settlement with a Temple or Altar.

You should receive relic/s when you successfully convert the region to your religion, depending on your chosen Reliquary belief.

Other Sources of relics

The Exploration Civic tree (Image via 2K)

Coming across a goody hut while exploring the map will sometimes net you a relic. Some narrative decisions you make during the game's campaign can also reward you with one. Finally, researching civics will grant you some relics in Civilization 7. Here are the ones you need to look out for:

Imperialism Mastery

Society Mastery

Social Class Mastery

Sovereignty Mastery

How to use relics

Players need to insert relics into specific slots to display them (Image via 2K)

Simply collecting relics in Civilization 7 isn't enough to progress your Cultural Legacy Path. You'll need to display them as well. Some structures in your empire have slots that you can place relics into. These are:

Temple

Palace

House of Wisdom Wonder

Hale o Keawe Wonder

Doing so will showcase relics in Civilization 7, adding progress to your Cultural Legacy Path.

