How to find Armorer's Cookbook (2) in Elden Ring

Crafting items in Elden Ring is an important skill that cannot be overlooked. Having the ability to create needed items, no matter where a player is in the world, can have a big impact. Cookbooks provide access to several crafting recipes. The Armorer's Cookbook (2) contains multiple recipes that can help players craft items. Here is how players can obtain the Armorer's Cookbook (2) in game.

Obtaining the Armorer's Cookbook (2) in Elden Ring

In order for players to obtain the Armorer's Cookbook (2) in Elden Ring, they have to venture just a bit from the starting area. First, players need to head west from the starting point to an area that is near the Coastal Cave in West Limgrave. Coastal Cave is right along the beach in West Limgrave, so players need to head there. On the map, the destination is right across the island in the middle.

Finding the merchant that sells the Armorer's Cookbook (2)

Players will be able to purchase the Armorer's Cookbook (2) if they have enough runes. (Image via Elden Ring)

Once players arrive at the location by the Coastal Cave, they need to head south, down the beach. Eventually, they will come across someone sitting on the beach by a fire. This is the Nomadic Merchant, and this is who players will need to talk to in order to obtain the Armorer's Cookbook (2). Simply walk up to the merchant and interact with them to bring up the menu.

Purchasing the Armorer's Cookbook (2)

Once players are inside the menu of the Nomadic Merchant, they simply need to spend 600 runes to acquire the Armorer's Cookbook (2). After acquiring the required items, players will be able to craft the following recipes from the Cookbook:

Firebone Arrow

Firebone Arrow (Fletched)

Firebone Bolt

Neutralizing Boluses

What the items from Armorer's Cookbook (2) do

Players can craft many beneficial items using the Armorer's Cookbook (2). Image via FromSoftware Inc.

The items in the Armorer's Cookbook (2) seem like they will benefit an archer character a lot more than the others. This is because the Firebone Arrow and Firebone Arrow (Fletched) as well as the Firebone Bolt are all ranged ammunitions that cause fire damage. Additionally, the Neutralizing Boluses will cure poison effects and will also prevent poison from building up.

Crafting items is important in Elden Ring

Players are able to craft many different items in Elden Ring. Crafting is important because it can save the players' runes that they would have spent at merchants, and it can save time. Having the ability to create a needed item while out in the field is a huge benefit. In the middle of a dungeon, it can be the difference between making or breaking that expedition.

Edited by Mayank Shete