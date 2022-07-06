How to find Basarios Pectus+ in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Basarios Pectus+ is a valuable resource in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that can be obtained from a Basarios.

The Basarios is a monster that comes in a variety of sizes, but that doesn't matter. What matters is the type of monster hunt that players go on.

Hunting and fighting a Basarios is the only way to obtain the Basarios Pectus+. This needs to be done in a Master Rank quest.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players can access the "Hunt a Basarios" quest to begin their journey to acquire a Basarios Pectus+

To get a Basarios Pectus+, players just need to play through the campaign of the Sunbreak expansion. Eventually, they will unlock 2-Star Master Rank monster hunt quests and expeditions.

Players can head to the quest counter and navigate to Hub Quests: Master Rank. That is where they can access the "Hunt a Basarios" quest and begin their journey to getting a Basarios Pectus+.

Those who want to kill two birds with one stone can visit Master Arlow before venturing out. He provides the "Good Guts for Gunlances?" quest which requires the item to complete.

The Basarios Pectus+ is a fairly common drop from the Basarios monster. It can only be obtained after killing it and can't be dropped if the creature is captured. Here are its drop rates:

26% Target Reward

55% Chest Break Reward

28% Carve Reward

20% Drop Reward

Breaking the chest is the best way to go about obtaining a Basarios Pectus+ in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It gives the highest percentage drop compared to other reward-earning methods.

Tips to defeat the Basarios

The Basarios is a mighty beast that can cause trouble for players who aren't prepared. Here are some tips on defeating it so that the Basarios Pectus+ can be easily obtained:

Use a Gunlance or a weapon with a green Sharpness level.

Avoid hitting its wings as every attack will be ineffective.

Attack its chest to ensure the highest chance of getting the material when it is defeated.

Wait for the Basarios to heat up its body parts and attack those with full force.

Bring Antidotes and Energy Drinks to heal from Poison or Sleep when it puts out a Gas Cloud.

Use Barrel Bombs to disrupt its underground burrowing.

Avoiding the Basarios' attacks and dishing out damage to it will see the creature fall after a lengthy battle. It is all about surviving its abilities and taking advantage of its weaknesses.

How to use the Basarios Pectus+

Other than providing the item to Master Arlow at the Elgado Outpost, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players can use the Basarios Pectus+ to craft four different types of armor.

These armaments are:

Basarios Greaves X

Basarios Helm X

Basarios Vambraces X

Basarios Mail X

After crafting and putting on these items, players will receive buffs to their defensive prowess. Defense Boost, Load Shells and Latent Power levels, among others, will rise.

