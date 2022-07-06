Where to get Gracium in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Gracium is a rare resource that helps players upgrade their weapons and armor in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

There are many gear options in the Sunbreak expansion, with a multitude of materials used to make them stronger. Some of them use Gracium, which is mostly found in the Frost Islands region.

Players are able to obtain Gracium while exploring during High Rank and Master Rank monster hunting quests or expeditions. However, the latter mission ranking has a higher yield of resources.

How to get Gracium in the Frost Islands of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Players can brave the cold of the Frost Islands for Gracium in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

The path to take and the mining outcrops that carry Gracium on the Frost Islands are exactly the same no matter if the player goes on a High Rank or Master Rank quest. Gracium is known to be more abundant in Master Rank missions, so don't be surprised if only a short amount of the item is gathered when on a High Rank expedition or hunt.

In Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, there are two different types of mining outcrops that can provide Gracium. The blue ones contain more basic resources, but have a slight chance of dropping Gracium.

Here are all of the blue mining outcrops:

At the northern tip of the mainland just before area 12

At the northern tip, just past the body of water, in area 10

Southeast of area 9

In the valley, north of area 6

In the mountainous region, northwest of area 6

Right in the middle of area 10 and area 7

Directly west of area 8

In the lake, north of area 4

The white ones are the best option, as they deliver more uncommon and rare ores and resources. Gracium is almost exclusively found in the following mining outrcops of the Frost Islands:

In the middle of the mountainous area between area 9 and area 12

Between area 5 and area 4, making it southwest of 5 and northeast of 4

South of area 6

In the elongated mountainous location that is triangulated between area 6, area 7, and area 3

Slightly southeast of area 10 in the middle of it and area 8

There is a great route to take from the beginning of camp. Just head west towards area 6 mining outcrops and begin to circle the Frost Islands map from there. Going north will lead through the area 9 and 12 outcrops, followed by 10 and so on.

A look at the Frost Islands map in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

Stay alongside the walls and on the elevated areas of the region in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Many mining outcrops require climbing to reach, so staying high will make it less of a journey upward and more of a straight shot.

Players can also complete missions and hunt Master Rank monsters in the Frost Islands for Gracium as a potential reward. Otherwise, send buddies out to harvest resources here, although it does take a bit longer.

