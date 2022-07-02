How to find Centuria Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Several crafting recipes for creating gear and armor in the new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion involve the utilization of Centuria Ore. Upgrading equipment through different recipes requires certain materials and will be nearly impossible to do without the right amount of Centuria Ore.

Moreover, it can be pretty difficult to come across this valuable resource. Fortunately, there are some helpful tips on how to obtain it easily and quickly. The acquisition of Centuria Ore requires Monster Hunter players to travel to the Citadel region and mark down the locations where it can be farmed.

How to farm the Centuria Ore resource in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Citadel region is the best place to find loads of Centuria Ore. The region is a brand new location introduced in the Sunbreak expansion and is first encountered in the fight against Garangolm.

After defeating Garangolm, one of the three lords, players will be able to freely access the Citadel region. Once the region becomes available for exploration, players will want to head to mining outcrops spread all around.

There are blue mining outcrops marked on the map that are useful for run-of-the-mill ore mining. Then, there are the white ones marked on the map for more uncommon ore.

Here is where the blue outcrops can be found:

Directly south of area 7

Just east of area 9

Directly south of area 6

Near the edge of the map to the northeast of area 4

Slightly southeast and southwest of area 3

A small distance north of area 12

Right in the middle of area 12 and area 1

Southeast of area 2

These are all of the white outcrop locations:

South between area 6 and area 5

In the southwestern portion of area 5

A short distance east of area 5

Far east of area 5 near the edge of the map

South of area 3

Southeast of area 2

North of area 2

Slightly southwest of area 13

In the middle of area 10 and area 12

Players should start near the northern and eastern parts of the Citadel in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This will have the majority of the outcrops that contain Centuria Ore.

Players should go on an expedition to the region rather than a monster hunt. This makes it easier to farm the resource without going off track since there won't be any need to venture off of the path to take down a creature.

Once at the Citadel in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and the above locations have been noted, players must come up with a route to take that allows them all to be visited and mined for the Centuria Ore material.

It is recommended that players start near area 10. They should mine all of the outcrops listed there and circle the map counter-clockwise. They need to head through area 13 over to area 1, then go up and back around to hit all of the main outcrops for Centuria Ore.

This is the most timely manner to make a farming run within the Citadel region. It should allow players to gather enough Centuria Ore in one go that they can upgrade their weapons and gear to take on those Master Class monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

