How to find the Cerulean Amber Medallion in Elden Ring

Elden Ring removed the use of rings that were so prevalent in Souls-like games and replaced them with Talismans. They serve the same function: to increase a player’s strength in various ways. As many as four Talisman Slots are available.

There are dozens of Talismans available in the game to enhance builds. For example, the Arrow’s Reach Talisman increases a bow’s range or the Arsenal Charm that increases the maximum equipment weight.

One particular Talisman is fantastic for magic users in Elden Ring: the Cerulean Amber Medallion. It increases the amount of Focus Points, which are required to cast spells. There are three variants of the Cerulean Amber Medallion and here’s where to find them.

Elden Ring: Where to find every Cerulean Amber Medallion

Where to find the base Cerulean Amber Medallion

The regular Cerulean Amber Medallion is the weakest of the three variants. It can be found shortly after entering Liurnia, just inside the Lakeside Crystal Cave. As you enter Liurnia, head northeast along the coast to find the cave.

Inside Lakeside Crystal Cave there are multiple cliffs that you need to carefully descend. At the end of the tunnels, you’ll face off against Bloodhound Knight. When defeated, he will drop the Cerulean Amber Medallion.

Where to find Cerulean Amber Medallion +1

The Cerulean Amber Medallion +1 is a better variant that can be separately equipped. That means you can equip the base version and the +1 variant. However, this one is found far into the northeastern area of Elden Ring, within Castle Sol.

Behind the church, at the southern end of the castle, is a ladder. At the top is both the Cerulean Amber Medallion +1 and a powerful knight. Defeat the knight and loot the Talisman off the corpse nearby.

Where to find Cerulean Amber Medallion +2

The Cerulean Amber Medallion +2 is by far the most powerful of the three. If you have enough Talisman Slots, all three medallions can be worn for a significant boost to your Focus Points. This one can be found in the Lunar Estate Ruins, not far from where the base medallion is.

On the estate is a hidden staircase that’s only revealed via a Stonesword Key. One can be purchased from Patches in Elden Ring. Use the key on the nearby stone statue and open the chest in the basement for the Cerulean Amber Medallion +2.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan