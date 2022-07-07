How to find the Citadel Sub-Camp in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the first big expansion for the newest entry in Capcom's beloved giant-killing action RPG. The new content includes a ton of interesting new monster encounters along with two huge new areas to explore and uncover.

In every area of the in-game world, players can set up a sub-camp to make their travels easier. The sub-camp serves as a fast travel point and a place to rest safely between monster encounters. Players can also switch out their equipment from the tent in the area. These sub-camps are key to expanding the player's voyage to all corners of the in-game world.

Where is the Citadel sub-camp in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak added the beautiful Jungle area and the majestic Citadel area to the game. Marked by a destroyed castle, the surrounding fields, and the bordering snowy mountains, it's a visually spectacular environment.

In order to use the sub-camp, players must find it on their own and then bring its location to Oboro at Elgado Outpost. This means that the player will see the area as a blank space and then receive a prompt that a suitable location has been found.

Players will find the sub-camp for this area in the northeast corner of the Citadel map. It is a blank plateau between the sheer face of two gray mountains. A massive flagpole with a tattered blue rag can be spotted in the area.

To get to the spot, players need to head to Zone 5 on the Citadel map, trek to the highest plateau of that area, and head into the cave mouth that presents itself. The cave will open to the sub-camp location.

How to unlock the Citadel sub-camp in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will not allow players to simply set up camp in their new area. They will have to travel back to the Elgado Outpost, take the quest from Oboro, and defend the area to start construction on the camp.

After a walk, ride, or fast-travel trip to Elgado Outpost, players will have to head straight back to the Citadel. Oboro only requires the player to return to that area and slay eight Boggi to defend the location.

Boggi is a new small monster that joined the game in the new expansion. Much like Jagras and other smaller creatures, it's not a substantial threat. They hunt in packs and wait to attack until their prey is weak.

A single strike from most weapons will be enough to slay a Boggi, and players just need to travel the fields and keep an eye out for their ambushes. After killing the eight beasts, players need to head back to Oboro one more time to turn in the completed quest. The sub-camp will be built right after successfully completing his request.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak fits right into the game's iconic format with plenty of new details to keep things interesting. Finding and building the Citadel sub-camp is easy and fun, and it will make exploring the new area much more palatable.

