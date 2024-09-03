How to find the Crashed Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws

The Crashed Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws is one of the many intriguing secrets players can find relatively early in the game, located in Mirogana of Toshara. Like any open-world game worth its salt, this one features a ton of secrets and collectibles to gather during its extensive campaign, which rewards players' efforts by showering them with in-game items such as upgrade materials and Credits.

Locating the Speeder involves quite a few steps, which are discussed below.

Note: Minor spoilers for Star Wars Outlaws will follow. Discretion is advised.

How to read the datapad in the Mirogana workshop and unlock the Speeder’s location

To access the datapad, you must travel to Mirogana, near the parking lot, via the landing pad. Once within the speeder parking space, head inside the workshop and look for some neatly packaged crates.

Trending

A lone datapack can be found nearby. Interact with it to gather intel on the location of the Crashed Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws.

Where to find the Crashed Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws

Locating the Crashed Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

The Crashed Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws can be found within the Kashuda Pit of the Southern Falls, within Toshara:

The Pit is located near a river by the very perimeter of the Imperial Territory. Travel to the location and disembark from your vehicle.

Dive down into the cave below. Make sure to rappel your way through to avoid potentially dying from a jump.

Explore the area and head to the interior depths of the cavern. At the lowest depths of the cavern, you can find the wreckage of the Crashed Speeder, partially submerged in water, next to a container of sorts.

Interact with the Speeder to conclude the mission.

All rewards obtained from the Crashed Speeder quest in Star Wars Outlaws

Locating the chest (Image via Ubisoft)

Interacting with the wreckage will reveal a Crate. Open up the crate to gain 340 Credits for Kay. Credits in Star Wars Outlaws can be used for a variety of purposes, serving as the game world’s currency of choice - mainly used for purchasing items and upgrading your equipment and outfits.

A decent chunk of generic, miscellaneous items can also be found on the platforms while you rappel down into the cave.

This wraps it up for the Crashed Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws. Check out our other guides on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!