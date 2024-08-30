Selo Rovak is one of the Experts in Star Wars Outlaws, responsible for teaching the Mechanic skill tree. You can’t miss unlocking her, because she’s attached to the main story quest of Toshara, alongside the Slicer. In Selo’s case, you won't be able to advance in the main story until you complete her mission, since the speeder booster is required to get to the wrecked ship.

While the Mechanic skill tree may not feel as powerful as The Gunslinger, or other trees, it’s quite important. It all kicks off after you complete the New Tricks main story quest. Here’s how to find Selo Rovak in Star Wars Outlaws, and trick out your speeder.

Where to find Selo Rovak in Star Wars Outlaws - The Mechanic guide

(Clip begins at 21:46)

1) Finding Selo Rovak

You can see the smoke off in the distance once you head up the path (Image via Ubisoft)

The Star Wars Outlaws quest The Mechanic starts at Jaunta’s Hope, Daruda Diner, and involves finding Selo Rovak. This mission takes place at the same time you gain access to finding Aila Bren - you can do these in either order, but I sought out Selo Rovak first. This mission takes less work, and can only benefit you in future missions. The ability to hit that incredible speeder boost will be a game-changer when trying to escape enemy combatants.

You’ll get a tip from Danka to come here, and after speaking to the bartender, you’ll learn the name Selo Rovak. To get hints about where to go, visit the nearby Kadua Windfishing Village and talk to the residents. They don’t seem to want anything to do with Selo Rovak in Star Wars Outlaws. However, her shop is near Jaunta’s Hope.

Northeast of Jaunta’s Hope, you’ll find a huge cliff that has a path you can ride up. Take that, and you won’t have a hard time finding Selo Rovak’s shop. It’s the only thing up there, more or less. Look for the smoke in the air - and all the mechanical junk. Selo will agree to help you, on the condition you get her an Atmospheric Accelerator.

It’s a piece of tech she made for the Imps, but now she wants it back. That means you need to break into the base, steal the technology, and get back out.

2) Break into the Imperial Facility

You can easily send Nix to get you into this base (Image via Ubisoft)

The best part about this base is that you don’t have to fight through it! Unlike getting to Aila Bren, it’s not going to be a painful chore. Selo Rovak will mark the objective on your map in Star Wars Outlaws, so it’s easy to ride up to. When you arrive, Selo will instruct you on how to break the Turbine and get through to the next area.

Make sure to summon your speeder when you get past the turbine. Otherwise, you’re in for an incredibly long walk. Drive until you reach the Imperial Facility down through the tunnels. You’ll quickly come upon a barrier - but send Nix through and they will press the button so you can pass.

If the fans won't turn off, look for one of these generators, and convince them to stop with blaster fire (Image via Ubisoft)

This next part is very self-explanatory. You’ll be doing a series of climbing across pipes and over fan vents. Take care not to climb across a fan while it’s blowing, or it will send you spiraling off into the distance like a Beyblade. Occasionally, you’ll find some pylons/generators that can shut down some of the fans. Take the time to shoot them, your life will get easier.

If you follow the climbing route, you’ll eventually get to the next step of this Star Wars Outlaws mission. You’ll find yourself in the control room, where you can take the Atmospheric Accelerator. Now just head to the exit, hop on your speeder, and get out of there!

Once you return to Selo Rovak in Star Wars Outlaws, this will complete the quest, and give you the Mechanic Expert skill tree - alongside the powerful Speeder Boost ability.

