How to find and defeat Corrupted Sentinel in No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky has evolved into a juggernaut of a space exploration game, and the latest Interceptor update has further enhanced it with new ships, biomes, and other interesting items and features. While you may be aware of normal Sentinels who are drone-like species meandering around on planets, their mutated counterparts are the latest addition in No Man’s Sky.

You can identify the Corrupted Sentinels in the game by the purple crystals emerging out of them. These species can only be found on Corrupted Planets. Owing to their mutated nature, they are difficult to fight and can even rejuvenate other Corrupted Sentinels in the vicinity and swarm you.

Finding Corrupted Sentinels and easily defeating them in No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky’s ever-expanding world has witnessed a new Interceptor update that adds a new form of Sentinels to fight against. To find them, you must first locate a Corrupted Planet, most likely found in star systems that are Dissonant. You must open the galaxy map first and then look for a system that has the word Dissonant displayed beside its name.

Once you spot such a system, feel free to warp to it. Upon emerging into the system, you must perform a scan (tap L3 on PlayStation consoles) while approaching all planets. This will lead to a small pop-up with the planet's name, resources found on it, and other details. You must land on a planet with the term Corrupted Sentinels in its description.

Corrupted planets can be found in Dissonant star systems (Image via Hello Games)

Some planets have many Corrupted Sentinels, so you may encounter them upon landing. Alternatively, it might take some exploring to find them. You must look out for a purple glow to spot Corrupted Sentinels. You can encounter two types of Corrupted Sentinels: Sentinel Drones and Sentinel Quadrupeds.

You will encounter Corrupted Sentinel Drones more frequently. They have many attacks in their arsenal, including a stream of flames that can cause you significant damage. Their other attacks include a laser beam and focused blasts akin to a shotgun. These drones drop plenty of loot in the form of ammo, Salvaged Glass, and Nanites.

Watch out for the Echo Locator, an important component to acquiring a new ship. You can peruse this comprehensive guide on how to acquire the Sentinel Interceptor Starship.

Tactics to defeat Corrupted Sentinels

Corrupted Sentinel Quadrupeds are multi-limbed enemies that will arrive after you reach the third wave of defeating Corrupted Drones. These formidable foes are potent in damaging your shield with one powerful blast. Another one of its attacks is a mortar-style blast that takes a while to execute, giving you enough time to dodge using the Jetpack boost.

Corrupted Sentinel Quadrupeds may also resort to a lunging attack that you must avoid. Hence, the best strategy to use against these enemies is to stay on the move while shooting at them persistently. Apart from the aforementioned attacks, they can summon waves of smaller critters that explode upon contact.

These are not the only attacks to be vigilant about, as these robots have another unique ability that enables them to be invisible for a short span of time. You can, however, spot them thanks to a faint purple glow. Once you defeat them, grab the loot comprising similar items to that of Corrupted Sentinel Drones. They also drop Crystallised Hearts and Atlantideum.

If the aforementioned tactics prove futile, you can use the Minotaur ExoMech in No Man’s Sky to defeat the Corrupted Sentinels. You can peruse this comprehensive article that outlines all the major highlights from the Interceptor update of No Man’s Sky.

